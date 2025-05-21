ONAR Holding Corp. (ONAR): Building A Martech Powerhouse Through AI And Strategic Acquisitions



ONAR's acquisition-led growth operation is accelerating, with a major marketing tech acquisition set to double revenues at subsidiary Storia

AI, data, and automation are at the core of ONAR's efforts to help middle-market clients achieve measurable marketing performance Fiscal 2024 marked major operational progress, with asset growth, cost reduction, and increasing investor confidence through successful capital raises

Marketing in the Age of AI and Data

Marketing is undergoing a once-in-a-generation transformation, powered by artificial intelligence, real-time data, and next-generation automation. Today's marketing systems aren't static; they're dynamic, adaptive, and personalized in real time. For growth-stage and middle-market businesses, this shift presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Navigating this landscape requires tools that are flexible, insights that are deep, and strategies grounded in data. That's precisely where ONAR Holding Corp. (OTCQB: ONAR) is establishing itself as a market leader.

Founded in 2021, ONAR is operating a network of best-in-class, technology-first marketing agencies designed to scale client performance in the digital age. By acquiring and integrating high-performing agencies into its operations, ONAR is offering clients measurable outcomes through proprietary...

