CECP Summit 2025: Unleash The Power Of Purpose

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 - This week,© (CECP) is bringing together nearly 200 senior social impact, corporate responsibility, and sustainability leaders from the world's leading global companies for the 22nd annual CECP Summit: Unleash the Power of Purpose.

This vital network of corporate leaders is engaging and learning together at the event, navigating an agenda that delivered powerful insights on trends, strategic partnerships, and how purpose powers performance in business. The variety of session topics reflect the many complex issues companies are currently facing in social impact and sustainability including navigating socioeconomic change, employee engagement, strategic partnerships, non-financial reporting, the ROI of corporate foundations, disaster response, measuring social investments, and more.

“The leaders gathered at this week's CECP Summit play a pivotal role in bridging corporate purpose with business performance-strengthening customer loyalty, enhancing employee engagement, building brand trust, attracting top talent, and fostering investor confidence,” said Daryl Brewster, CEO, CECP .“Through CECP's unparalleled insights, benchmarking, executive convenings, and strategic counsel, we empower these leaders to embed purpose into their company's strategy, driving long-term sustainable value while advancing their role as responsible corporate citizens in an increasingly complex world.”

The Summit includes the presentation of the Charles H. Moore Award for Leadership in Corporate Community Engagement . The 2025“Charlie Award” was presented to Joan Steinberg, Global Head of Philanthropy and President of the Morgan Stanley Foundation. The award is named in honor of CECP's founding Executive Director and is presented to senior leaders who exemplify perseverance in the pursuit of societal advancement, the trait for which Charlie Moore was best known.

“It is an honor to receive the Charles H. Moore Award, as Charlie championed the power of business doing well by doing good,” said Steinberg . “I want to thank CECP for its partnership in pushing for more urgent action across sectors to help address the children's mental health crisis and fill the substantial funding gap on this critical issue.”

Steinberg also serves as the CEO of the Morgan Stanley Alliance for Children's Mental Health, which was established in February 2020 to address the escalating crisis in children's mental health through growth capital, capacity building, seed funding, and thought leadership, reaching over 52 million people globally since its launch.

After nine years in the nonprofit sector, Steinberg joined Morgan Stanley in 1997. She currently oversees the Firm's global philanthropic programs, including strategic planning and execution, employee engagement, and corporate and Foundation grantmaking. She has more than quadrupled the Firm's giving, created programs for over 80,000 global employees, and expanded the philanthropic geographic outreach to serve more communities.

At the CECP Summit, attendees will receive the first look at data from CECP's 2025 Giving in Numbers TM Survey . Giving in Numbers is the unrivaled leader in benchmarking on corporate social investments, in partnership with companies. Over 24 years, CECP has created the largest and most historical data set on trends in the industry, shared by more than 650 multi-billion-dollar companies, representing more than $510 billion in corporate social investments over that time span. The Giving in Numbers report, based on the survey data, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year by recognizing companies that have taken part every year in that timespan, telling their community investment story, and gathering their feedback on the future of the report.

The CECP Summit offers an unparalleled line up of speakers including:



Jessica Stanford, Head of Global Employee Engagement, Applied Materials

Sona Khosla, Chief Impact Officer, Benevity

Olivia Jefferson, Vice President, Social Impact, Best Buy Corporation

Andrew J. Troup, Head of Giving & Engagement, Blackbaud, Inc.

Lauren McCarthy, Vice President, CSR Products, Bonterra

Molly Kinder, Fellow, Brookings Institution

Jason Carter, Chair, The Carter Center

Amy Guimond, Head of Business Insights, Cisco Networking Academy, Cisco

Florencia Spangaro, Chief Operating Officer, Citi Foundation

LaSandra Boykin, Director, Community Investments & VP CSX Foundation, CSX

Brandon Jankovsky, Vice President Impact Partnerships, Discovery Education

Diane Shelton, Philanthropy Manager, DPR Construction

Justin Blake, Global Chair, Executive Positioning and Executive Director, Edelman Trust Institute, Edelman

Scott Baier, Director, Philanthropy & Community Impact, Edward Jones

Jenny Holaday, President, Encore Boston Harbor

Paula Conrad, President, Exelon Foundation, and Vice President, Corporate Relations, Exelon

Jennifer Leitsch, Americas Corporate Sustainability Leader, Managing Director, Climate Change and Sustainability Service , EY

Maeve Miccio, Head of Philanthropic Consulting, Fidelity Investments

Ritse Erumi, Program Officer, Future of Work(ers), The Ford Foundation

Sara Link, IBM Global Head of Employee Impact, Corporate Social Responsibility, IBM

Regina Robinson, Deputy Commissioner, MA Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

Zeynep Ton, Professor of the Practice, MIT Sloan School of Management

Joan Steinberg, Global Head of Philanthropy and President of Morgan Stanley Foundation, Morgan Stanley

Daniel Gillison, Chief Executive Officer, National Alliance on Mental Illness

Heather Nesle, President, New York Life Foundation

Juliet Serrato, Director, Social Impact and Corporate Affairs , Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Bret Raymond, Co-founder & CEO, The Pack Shack

Caroline Roan, Chief Sustainability Officer & President, The Pfizer Foundation, Pfizer, Inc.

Elyse Cohen, Chief Impact Officer, Rare Beauty; President, Rare Impact Fund, Rare Beauty

George Sutcliffe, Associate Director, Corporate Social Responsibility Impact Measurement, Reporting & Strategy, RTX

Tanisha Sullivan, Head, External Engagement & Health Equity Strategy Corporate Affairs, Sanofi

Andre Norman, Founder, Second Chance University

Christy Kiely, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Annette Tyman, Partner, Labor and Employment, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Aleksandra Dobkowski-Joy, Chief ESG and Sustainability Officer, Solventum

Kim Koeman, Global Director of Impact, Steelcase

Ben Cunningham, Public Speaker, Workshop Presenter, Storyteller

Katie Levey, Global Program Director, CSR, Tata Consultancy Services

Gideon Maltz, CEO, Tent Partnership for Refugees

Amy Collins, Business Administrative Executive, Truist Financial Corporation

Bill Rogers, Chairman and CEO, Truist Financial Corporation

Kirstie Sims, Group Director, Retail Opportunity, Walmart Monica Moradkhan, Vice President of Community Relations, Wynn Resorts

CECP thanks its sponsors for their generous support of the CECP Summit: Blackbaud, Exelon, State Farm, Fidelity Investments, and Wynn Resorts .

CECP also congratulates the 2024-2025 Company Spotlight honorees: Abbott, Amgen Foundation, Vanguard, Applied Materials, Bank of America, United Health Foundation, Best Buy, Cisco, Zoetis Foundation, Discovery Education, Otsuka, and Wells Fargo. On a quarterly basis, CECP selects companies for the Company Spotlight through a thoughtful information-sharing and communications-support process. Company Spotlights are shared over 2,000 affiliated corporate leaders, posted on the CECP website as case studies for other affiliated companies, and recognized at the CECP Summit. Following the conclusion of the 2025 CECP Summit, CECP will be posting on its website photos, videos, guest blogs, and an Executive Summary.

The application process for the 2026 Charlie Award is open. Nominate a peer senior leader in corporate responsibility today. The deadline is August 30. The application can be accessed here or by emailing CECP .

