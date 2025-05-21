Kilpatrick Continues To Expand Its Mergers & Acquisitions And Venture Capital Teams With Experienced Counsel

Montana-Based Grant Dickson Joins Firm

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kilpatrick announced today the addition of Grant Dickson as Counsel to its internationally recognized and growing corporate practice on its Mergers & Acquisitions and Venture Capital Teams . While he will be associated with the firm's Washington, D.C. office, Mr. Dickson will remain as a resident of Bozeman, Montana, where he has practiced for the last decade. He joins the firm from Silverman Law in Bozeman.

Mr. Dickson brings nearly 20 years of experience representing a wide range of businesses, private equity and venture capital firms, and investors in diverse corporate and transactional matters. His practice includes advising on mergers & acquisitions, general business operations, corporate governance, contracts, compliance, and equity and debt financing. He has also worked on a variety of real estate transactions, ranging from the purchase and sale of hotels, resorts, and agricultural ranches to commercial leasing agreements.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Dickson practiced at one of the world's largest law firms where he represented clients before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), federal courts, and state public utility commissions. His clients included electric and gas utilities, independent power producers, project developers, and renewable technology manufacturers.

"We are excited to welcome Grant to our national corporate practice, enhancing the depth of both our Mergers & Acquisitions and Venture Capital practices," said Mick Cochran , Chair of Kilpatrick's Private Equity Practice and a licensed member of the State Bar of Montana. "Grant joins a team of Kilpatrick lawyers committed to delivering exceptional service to clients throughout the Mountain West."

Mr. Dickson earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School and holds a B.A. in English and German from Washington & Lee University. He is admitted to the Montana and District of Columbia Bars.

For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED