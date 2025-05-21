Questex’S Fierce Electronics And Sensors Converge Reveal Inaugural Class Of 40 Under 40 Honorees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honors the Next Generation Driving Breakthroughs in Electronics, Sensors, and AI

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Fierce Electronics , in partnership with Sensors Converge , has announced the first-ever class of the Fierce Electronics 40 Under 40 , honoring rising leaders who are shaping the future of the electronics industry. This new program recognizes 40 standout professionals under the age of 40 whose early contributions have already had a transformative impact across semiconductors, IoT, AI, sensors, and embedded systems.

From pioneering hardware and system-level innovation to redefining product and business strategies at top companies and startups alike, this year's honorees represent the breadth of talent pushing electronics into its next era.

“The creativity, technical expertise, and leadership we're seeing from these young professionals is truly inspiring,” said Marian Sandberg, VP & Brand Leader at Questex.“They've made significant strides in their fields at an early stage in their careers, and we're excited to celebrate them at Sensors Converge this June.”

2025 Fierce Electronics 40 Under 40 Honorees:



Kunal Bajaj, Sensor Lead, Stealth Startup

Sakyasingha Dasgupta, Founder and CEO, EdgeCortix

Andrea De Luca, Co-founder and CEO, Flusso Ltd.

Yash Dixit , Senior Instrumentation Engineering Lead, Tesla

Ferdinando Frediani , CEO, Move-X

Renato Giorgini do Nascimento , Head of Technology, Articul8

Karan Gill , Advanced Hardware Engineer, Zoox

Louis Gobin , Product Marketing Engineer, STMicroelectronics

Abhay Gulati , RF/OTA Systems Integration Engineer, Apple

Mark Hettick , Co-founder and VP of Engineering, Microfabrication, Precision Neuroscience

Kaitlin Howell , Product Manager, Sensirion

Jack Howley , Technology Analyst, IDTechEx

Kenta Iitani, Lecturer and Researcher, Institute of Science Toyko and Waseda University

Colleen Josephson , Assistant Professor in Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of California Santa Cruz

Kishan Joshi, Analog Manager, Intel

Michael LaFramboise , CEO and Founder, Aurelius Systems

Zengyi (Boltzmann) Li , Founder and Chief Scientist, Aizip

Yuhan Long , Co-founder and CTO, Infermove Technologies Inc.

Michael Magliozzi , Electrical Engineer 1, BAE Systems

Arnav Malawade , Senior AI Engineer, Volkswagen

Brandon Marin , Staff Technologist, Intel Foundry

Fernanda Mendes de Morais , Senior Manager for Electronics Hardware, Whirlpool Corp.

Clyde Midelet , Senior Analyst, MEMS and Sensing, YOLE Group

Hardik Nagrecha , Business Partner, REW Earth LLC

Arun Nandi , Head of Data & Analytics, Unilever PLC

Francis Pellegrino , CEO and Founder, AGR

Toon Purnal , Senior Product Security Analyst, PQShield

Bo-Christopher Redfearn , Hardware Test Engineer, Apple

Thiago Reis , Manager, Product Marketing, STMicroelectronics

Charlotte Savage , Founder and CIO, HaiLa Technologies

Abishek Sharma , Advanced Memory Pathfinding, Intel Foundry

Sneha Sudhir Shetiya , Staff Software Engineer, Torc Robotics

Tushar Sonawane , Software Development Engineer, Amazon

Audra Thurston , Chief R&D Engineer, Calumet Electronics

Mubina Toa , Systems Engineering Manager, Current Sensing, Texas Instruments

Ruchi Upadhyay , Senior Product Marketing Manager, STMicroelectronics

Quansan Yang , Assistant Professor, University of Washington Materials Science & Engineering

Kara Zappitelli , Foundry Director, Science Corporation

Irina Zernova , Formal Verification Engineer, Nvidia Jianing Zhao , Senior MEMS Engineer, Omnitron Sensors

View the complete list and bios here .

Honorees to be Celebrate at Sensors Converge 2025

The 40 Under 40 will be celebrated during the 40th Anniversary Sensors Converge event, taking place June 24-26, 2025 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. The celebration will take place alongside a robust conference agenda focused on the convergence of sensors, connectivity, AI, and embedded systems-offering a perfect stage to honor the individuals shaping the future of the industry. For more information or to register for the event, visit .

