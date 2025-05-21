Lambdatest Enhances Mobile App Testing With Camera Image Injection On Virtual Mobile Devices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capability enables testing of QR code, barcode, and image capture workflows across 10,000+ real devices

San Francisco, CA, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest , a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform, has announced a major enhancement to its real-time manual testing suite: Camera Image Injection. This tool empowers developers and quality assurance teams to test image capture, QR code scanning, and barcode scanning functionalities across a wide range of real mobile devices.

The Camera Image Injection tool is compatible with over 3,000 real devices, supporting image-based functionalities and in-app image upload workflows. By enabling this feature, teams can ensure their applications perform seamlessly across diverse device ecosystems, enhancing user experience and application reliability.

This capability removes the reliance on physical devices and enables seamless image injection via Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), saving time, costs, and effort. Teams building applications for FinTech, logistics, retail, and AR platforms can now validate complex visual workflows quickly and efficiently by injecting test images like QR codes or ID cards directly into the virtual camera input.

"Ensuring that mobile applications function flawlessly across various devices is crucial in today's diverse mobile landscape," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest. "With the Camera Image Injection feature, we are providing developers with the tools to test and validate image-related functionalities in real-world scenarios, leading to more robust and user-friendly applications."

The Camera Image Injection rollouts demonstrate LambdaTest's continued commitment to providing innovative, reliable, and accessible tools for modern QA workflows. Whether you're building secure banking platforms, immersive AR experiences, or education-focused web apps, LambdaTest is equipping teams with the tools they need to deliver quality faster and smarter.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an AI-native, omnichannel software quality platform that empowers businesses to accelerate time to market through intelligent, cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. With over 15,000 customers and 2.3 million+ users across 130+ countries, LambdaTest is the trusted choice for modern software testing.

Browser & App Testing Cloud : Enables manual and automated testing of web and mobile apps across 10,000+ browsers, real devices, and OS environments, ensuring cross-platform consistency.

HyperExecute : An AI-native test execution and orchestration cloud that runs tests up to 70% faster than traditional grids, offering smart test distribution, automatic retries, real-time logs, and seamless CI/CD integration.

KaneAI : The world's first GenAI-native testing agent, leveraging LLMs for effortless test creation, intelligent automation, and self-evolving test execution. It integrates directly with Jira, Slack, GitHub, and other DevOps tools.

