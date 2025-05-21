Cloudibn Responds To Global Shift Toward Managed Security With Advanced SOC Services

CloudIBN LOGO: SOC Services

Protect your digital assets with CloudIBN's 24/7 Managed SOC Services-AI-driven monitoring, threat response, and compliance tailored to your business.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As businesses around the globe increasingly prioritise digital resilience, the demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions is on the rise. Reflecting this trend, CloudIBN, a prominent cloud and cybersecurity services provider, has introduced its advanced Managed SOC Services to support organizations in strengthening their cyber defence posture. Rather than waiting for threats to emerge, enterprises are now investing in proactive, AI-driven security operations that offer real-time visibility, rapid incident response, and continuous compliance monitoring. Industry analysts note a growing preference for outsourced SOC models, which provide expertise, and 24/7 coverage businesses need-without the complexity and overhead of building internal capabilities.Many businesses, especially SMBs and mid-market enterprises, struggle with building and maintaining an in-house SOC due to the high costs, talent shortage, and complex technology stack. A fully staffed and functional in-house SOC can cost upwards of $2 million annually, not to mention the challenge of hiring and retaining skilled cybersecurity analysts.Struggling to maintain an in-house security operations centre?Outsource your cybersecurity to expert-led SOC services. Contact Now:A Rising Global Demand for Always-On Cyber DefenseThe global cybersecurity landscape is undergoing a major transformation. According to Gartner, the market for Managed Security Services is projected to exceed $65 billion by 2026, driven by increased digital transformation, remote work adoption, and the rise in cyberattacks. From phishing campaigns to zero-day exploits and nation-state attacks, businesses face an ever-evolving range of complex threats.Key Features of CloudIBN's Managed SOC ServicesCloudIBN's Managed SOC Services are powered by the latest security platforms, global threat intelligence, and a skilled team of cybersecurity experts. Key features include:1. Real-Time Threat Monitoring & Detection: CloudIBN uses a combination of SIEM (Security Information and Event Management), SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation and Response), and behavioural analytics to detect and respond to security events in real-time.2. Proactive Threat Hunting: Rather than waiting for alerts, CloudIBN's SOC team conducts continuous threat hunting across endpoints, cloud environments, and networks to identify hidden threats before they cause damage.3. Incident Response & Forensics: When a threat is detected, the SOC team immediately triages the incident, containing the threat and providing root-cause analysis, detailed forensic reports, and guidance for recovery.4. Regulatory Compliance Support: From GDPR and HIPAA to ISO 27001 and PCI-DSS, CloudIBN helps organizations meet global compliance standards with comprehensive auditing, reporting, and governance tools.5.Integrated Cloud & On-Premises Security: CloudIBN's SOC supports hybrid environments, offering seamless protection across AWS, Azure, and on-premises infrastructure.To learn more about how CloudIBN's Managed SOC Services can transform your cybersecurity strategy, contact us today:Key Benefits of CloudIBN's Managed SOC Services:Managed SOC services provide an alternative that is not only scalable and cost-effective but also enriched with expertise that would take years to develop internally. CloudIBN's solution brings together certified security analysts, threat hunters, and automation tools, all working in unison to reduce Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR).The benefits of hiring Managed SOC Services from CloudIBN include:1. 24/7/365 Monitoring: Real-time detection and alerting across all environments-on-premises, cloud, and hybrid.2. Threat Intelligence Integration: Leveraging global threat feeds and behavioural analytics to stay ahead of zero-day threats.3. Incident Response & Forensics: Rapid containment, root cause analysis, and remediation guidance.4. Compliance Support: Simplified audits and reporting for standards such as ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and GDPR.5. Scalability & Flexibility: Services tailored to business size, industry, and compliance requirements.What sets CloudIBN apart is its customised, industry-specific approach to managed SOC. The company provides unique services for sectors such as healthcare, BFSI, e-commerce, and manufacturing, and more understanding that each industry has distinct compliance frameworks and threat vectors.Real Results with Managed SOC ServicesOrganizations of all sizes are achieving measurable improvements in their cybersecurity posture through our Managed SOC solutions . By leveraging expert monitoring, AI-driven threat detection, and rapid incident response, our clients have reduced risk exposure while gaining confidence in their security strategy. Several businesses have reported up to a 70% improvement in incident response time, thanks to our proactive threat hunting and around-the-clock coverage.CloudIBN's Managed SOC Services provide businesses with a powerful solution to safeguard their systems from the growing threat of cyberattacks. With real-time monitoring, proactive threat hunting, incident response, and compliance support, CloudIBN empowers organizations to protect their digital infrastructure while ensuring they meet industry standards such as ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS. By outsourcing to CloudIBN, businesses gain access to a team of certified security experts and advanced technologies, eliminating the complexity and cost of maintaining an in-house security operations centre. Whether you're a small business or a large enterprise, our customized, scalable solutions deliver 24/7 protection, reduce risks, and enhance operational efficiency. Protect your business today with CloudIBN's Managed SOC Services and ensure your organization remains secure and resilient in the face of evolving cyber threats.Related Services:Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing:Cybersecurity Services:About CloudIBN:Founded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified and Level 5-accredited IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide.

Surendra Bairagi

Cloud IBN

+1 2815440740

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.