TANGRAM INSURANCE SERVICES LAUNCHES PRODUCT TO PROVIDE CRISIS CARE COVER FOR EDUCATION AND SOCIAL SERVICE RISKS

PETALUMA, Calif., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. ("Tangram"), a Managing General Agency, is excited to announce the launch of its new Crisis Care for Education & Social Service Product in partnership with Costero Brokers. The Crisis Care Cover provides a comprehensive suite of crisis related coverages tailored to educational and social service risks. These include on-campus assault, emergency security evacuation, natural disaster evacuation, stalking threat, business interruption, child abduction, threat, disappearance, kidnap, extortion, wrongful detention, express kidnap, hostage crisis and more. It also includes a market-leading crisis response extension that provides coverage for several additional types of events not typically included in a traditional crisis products.

"With the passage of California Senate Bill 553 (CA SB 553) last year, requiring all employers in the state to maintain a comprehensive Workplace Violence Prevention Plan, this new product provides critical coverage to aid in compliance with that bill, but also give our clients access to a suite of best-in-class crisis response coverages in a single policy," said Tracy Bernard, Tangram's SVP of Program Strategy. She continued, "while the bill does not explicitly require employers to carry a workplace violence insurance policy, this coverage can be an important piece of their Workplace Violence Prevention Plan. Additionally, since monitoring for compliance with similar regulations typically falls under the scope of Cal/OSHA, an employer's Workplace Violence Prevention Plan will become an important piece of overall workplace safety. We are so excited that our long-term partnerships in the crisis care specialty segment have allowed us to give our brokers access to this product."

The new product is available to all Tangram appointed brokers. Standard limits are between $1m - $5m, but higher limits are available upon request.

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to a variety of industries. With over two decades of experience, Tangram partners with the top insurance companies to deliver niche insurance solutions. For more information, please visit .

About Costero Brokers Limited

Costero Brokers Ltd., formed in 2017 are an independently owned, multi-class Lloyd's of London broker.

For more information, visit costerobrokers .

SOURCE Tangram Insurance Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED