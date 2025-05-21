Dark Factories Industry Research Report 2025-2030: AI, Robotics, And Iot Power The Rise In The Industry 4.0 Era

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dark Factories Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology Type (Industrial Robotics, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Additive Manufacturing), End Use Industry, Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dark Factories Market was valued at USD 119.19 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 194.60 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.70%

The integration of AI and machine learning into manufacturing processes is further enhancing decision-making and self-optimization capabilities in dark factory environments. The demand for faster, more precise production in industries such as automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals is also driving the adoption of machine vision systems and additive manufacturing technologies. Furthermore, the global shift towards digital transformation and Industry 4.0 initiatives is accelerating the implementation of fully automated smart factories, fueling further growth in the dark factories industry.



The growing adoption of industrial robotics in the dark factories enables continuous automated production with minimal human intervention. These robots enhance precision, speed, and consistency in manufacturing, helping companies reduce costs and improve efficiency. As demand for scalable and error-free production grows, industrial robotics continues to reshape the future of the dark factory industry.

In addition, the ongoing digital transformation is playing a key role in boosting industry growth, as businesses across industries are increasingly integrating advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and cloud computing into their manufacturing ecosystems. This integration enables real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and autonomous decision-making, helping manufacturers achieve greater efficiency, lower downtime, and improved product consistency, thereby boosting industry growth.

Furthermore, machine vision systems are becoming essential in enabling dark factories to maintain high levels of quality and precision without human oversight. These systems provide advanced inspection, guidance, and identification capabilities, allowing for real-time quality control and error detection throughout the production process. The ability to detect defects instantly and make immediate adjustments helps minimize waste, enhance productivity, and ensure consistent product standards, making machine vision a critical enabler in fully automated manufacturing environments.

Moreover, the demand for faster, more precise production in sectors such as automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals is pushing the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies. In addition, global shifts toward digital innovation and Industry 4.0 initiatives are accelerating the implementation of fully automated smart factories, further propelling the market growth.

