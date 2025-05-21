Sugarcane-Based Packaging Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Eco-Friendly Packaging Gains Traction As Global Sustainability Movement Grows, CHUK Expands Compostable Tableware Line

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sugarcane-based Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Bagasse-based, Sugarcane-based), Product (Plates & Trays, Food Containers), End-use, Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sugarcane-based packaging market is set for remarkable growth, projected to rise from USD 351.60 million in 2024 to USD 612.76 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.70%.

This market is a significant player in the global sustainable packaging sector, celebrated for its eco-friendly nature and biodegradability. Made from bagasse, the fiber leftover from sugar extraction, it is gaining momentum in sectors like food service, retail, and e-commerce due to its durability, grease resistance, and compostability. Global regulatory shifts to cut plastic waste alongside consumer demand for environmentally responsible products are key drivers in its adoption.

The market's growth is bolstered by the worldwide shift toward circular economy practices and sustainable supply chains. Sugarcane-derived materials offer a smaller carbon footprint compared to petroleum-based packaging, aligning with corporate sustainability targets. Progress in fiber processing and barrier-coating has enhanced the moisture resistance and structural integrity of sugarcane packaging. As multinational corporations lean towards eco-friendly packaging, the demand for scalable, cost-effective sugarcane solutions is expected to increase.

Market leaders are engaging in strategic mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Notably, CHUK expanded its compostable tableware line in September 2024, introducing items like a beverage cup, small bowl, and snack tray, designed to replace plastics in the food service industry.

Sugarcane-based Packaging Market Report Highlights



Bagasse-based materials dominated in 2024, achieving a USD 210.2 million market size.

Plates & trays held the largest product market share at 40.24% in 2024.

The foodservice segment led the market with a 44.69% revenue share in 2024.

Asia-Pacific emerged as a leader in sustainable manufacturing, spearheading advancements in sugarcane-based technologies.

China led the Asia-Pacific region in recycling engineering plastics, capturing 42% regional revenue share in 2024. Key market players include Eco-Products, World Centric, Pappco Greenware, Vegware, BioPak, Ecoriti, Green Good, Natural Tableware, and Bio Futura.

Why Should You Buy This Report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Examine key player market presence.

Future Trends: Identify pivotal trends and market drivers. Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic decisions.

Key Attributes:

