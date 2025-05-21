Faye Partners With Section To Accelerate Workforce AI Readiness

The collaboration delivers AI training and implementation at scale-empowering teams to adopt AI faster, smarter, and with lasting impact.

CALABASAS, Calif., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faye, a leader in CRM, CX, and AI solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Section, a premier AI workforce transformation company, to empower organizations with the tools and training needed to thrive in the AI era. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between AI technology and workforce proficiency by combining Faye's expertise in software implementation with Section's cutting-edge educational programs. Together, they will offer comprehensive solutions that not only integrate AI into business operations but also ensure teams are equipped to leverage these technologies effectively.

"Our clients are eager to adopt AI but often lack the necessary training to do so effectively," said Jason Green, President and Chief AI Strategy Officer of Faye. "By partnering with Section, we're providing a holistic approach that addresses both the technological and human aspects of bringing AI into the workforce."

Section's programs are designed to accelerate AI literacy across organizations, offering fast-paced courses that have already helped over 300 companies master AI as a team. Their flagship AI workshop, available for free, promises to bring teams to AI proficiency in just one hour.

"AI shouldn't be reserved for the Fortune 500," said Greg Shove, CEO of Section. "Faye shares our belief that upskilling is about access and action, not just theory. This partnership is about making AI hands-on and useful for every team, from the boardroom to the front line."

To kick off the partnership, Faye and Section hosted a live webinar titled "Building an AI-Powered Workforce" on May 15, 2025. The session delves into strategies for integrating AI into business operations and training teams for immediate ROI. Interested participants can access the on-demand recording at fayedigital .

About Faye

Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market to enterprise organizations. A ten-time Inc. 5000 award winner, Faye is a trusted advisor in sales, service, and marketing, recognized by customers and partners alike for its expertise.

Faye goes beyond solving technology challenges, focusing on unlocking the full potential of software to drive long-term success. Through an innovative, all-inclusive, and cost-effective approach, the company helps organizations select, deploy, integrate, and optimize sales, service, and marketing solutions that not only meet business needs but also fuel growth. Backed by proven expertise, elite partnerships, and a suite of proprietary products, Faye delivers seamless, scalable, and results-driven solutions. Its award-winning model ensures adaptability and excellence, providing support whenever, wherever, and however organizations require. Simply put, Faye makes the world's best software even better.

About Section

Section is an AI transformation and upskilling partner that helps businesses become AI-powered through custom solutions for AI benchmarking, upskilling, and workflow redesign. Founded in 2019 by Scott Galloway, and led by serial entrepreneur Greg Shove, Section's mission is to bring 1 million people into the AI class. Since its inception, Section has partnered with 300+ enterprise businesses and upskilled 58,000 knowledge workers.

SOURCE Faye

