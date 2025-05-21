MENAFN - PR Newswire) Featuring a lineup of elite speakers including, andThe summit will deliver hands-on strategies on using AI to gain a competitive edge.

Ecom AI Summit Brings DTC's Brightest Minds Together to Define the Future of AI in eCommerce

"With the speed at which AI is evolving, brand operators can't afford to sit on the sidelines," said Nik Sharma, Founder and CEO of Sharma Brands . "The Ecom AI Summit isn't a hype-fest. It's a working session for the marketers and founders actually building. The goal is to see heads nodding, taking notes, and setting a new standard for how consumer brands operate and grow."

The Ecom AI Summit is hosted by a powerhouse collective of industry leaders: Nik Sharma (Founder & CEO, Sharma Brands), Ben Schreiber (CMO, Latico Leathers), Troy Osinoff (Founder, JUICE), Dylan Ander (CEO, Heatmap), Dan Pantelo (CEO, Marpipe), and Jim Jannuzzio (CEO, Tondo Fulfillment) .

Built for Builders, Not Buzz

Over 60% of EcomFounders attendees are C-suite executives, also with VPs, directors, and senior marketing leaders across top DTC brands. The summit's programming will include:



Fireside Chat: The Future of Design & Creativity in AI

Featuring Scott Belsky, Adobe, moderated by Troy Osinoff.

Founders Panel: Practical AI for Brands

Using AI as Your Co-Pilot (ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, Claude, Perplexity, etc.)

AI in Finance & Banking

Reshaping Content & Creative Strategy

AI in Ops, Inventory & Customer Experience

Human + AI Agent Collaboration

VC Panel: Opportunities Ahead in AI

AI Influencers Panel Lightning Demos: New AI Products In Action

Join the Future of Commerce

The location for this year's Ecom AI Summit will be at the Webster Hall in New York. Attendance is limited and subject to approval to ensure a high-quality, operator-driven environment.

To sign up or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit [ ] or email [email protected] .

SOURCE EcomFounders