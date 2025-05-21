Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ecom AI Summit Brings DTC's Brightest Minds Together To Define The Future Of AI In Ecommerce


2025-05-21 11:16:37
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Featuring a lineup of elite speakers including Scott Belsky (Former Chief Product Officer, Adobe) , Sam Parr (Founder, The Hustle & My First Million) , Siqi Chen (CFO, Runway) , and Jacob Posel (AI Engineer). The summit will deliver hands-on strategies on using AI to gain a competitive edge.

Ecom AI Summit Brings DTC's Brightest Minds Together to Define the Future of AI in eCommerce

"With the speed at which AI is evolving, brand operators can't afford to sit on the sidelines," said Nik Sharma, Founder and CEO of Sharma Brands . "The Ecom AI Summit isn't a hype-fest. It's a working session for the marketers and founders actually building. The goal is to see heads nodding, taking notes, and setting a new standard for how consumer brands operate and grow."

The Ecom AI Summit is hosted by a powerhouse collective of industry leaders: Nik Sharma (Founder & CEO, Sharma Brands), Ben Schreiber (CMO, Latico Leathers), Troy Osinoff (Founder, JUICE), Dylan Ander (CEO, Heatmap), Dan Pantelo (CEO, Marpipe), and Jim Jannuzzio (CEO, Tondo Fulfillment) .

Built for Builders, Not Buzz

Over 60% of EcomFounders attendees are C-suite executives, also with VPs, directors, and senior marketing leaders across top DTC brands. The summit's programming will include:

  • Fireside Chat: The Future of Design & Creativity in AI
     Featuring Scott Belsky, Adobe, moderated by Troy Osinoff.
  • Founders Panel: Practical AI for Brands
  • Using AI as Your Co-Pilot (ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, Claude, Perplexity, etc.)
  • AI in Finance & Banking
  • Reshaping Content & Creative Strategy
  • AI in Ops, Inventory & Customer Experience
  • Human + AI Agent Collaboration
  • VC Panel: Opportunities Ahead in AI
  • AI Influencers Panel
  • Lightning Demos: New AI Products In Action

Join the Future of Commerce

The location for this year's Ecom AI Summit will be at the Webster Hall in New York. Attendance is limited and subject to approval to ensure a high-quality, operator-driven environment.

To sign up or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit [ ] or email [email protected] .

