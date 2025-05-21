Unicon Pharma Announces Strategic Partnership With VRR Life Sciences To Expand Global CSV Capabilities And Support Digital Transformation In Life Sciences

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicon Pharma , a leading provider of compliance, validation, and workforce solutions for the life sciences industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with VRR Life Sciences , a Bangalore, India-based leader in Computer System Validation (CSV) and regulatory technology services.

Operating under the unified brand VRR Life Sciences, a Unicon Company, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in Unicon's strategy to deliver scalable, tech-enabled compliance solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device clients across the United States. This partnership follows Unicon's 2024 collaboration with CORE to enhance CQV services and aligns with its broader vision of building an integrated global platform for validation and regulatory excellence. By combining Unicon's strong U.S. market presence with VRR's extensive CSV expertise and offshore delivery model, the partnership aims to provide enhanced value through speed, cost-efficiency, and quality assurance.

"Our clients are operating in a time of regulatory transformation, with increasing expectations around data integrity, digital systems, and global compliance," said Ravi Kollipara, CEO of Unicon Pharma. "With VRR Life Sciences joining our platform, we are not only expanding our technical depth-we are reinforcing our ability to deliver high-quality results at scale."

With a proven track record of successful CSV and regulatory projects for multinational clients, VRR Life Sciences brings AI-driven tools, automation frameworks, and a scalable team of validation experts to the partnership. This collaboration also provides VRR with a strategic commercial entry into the U.S. market.

"Joining with Unicon allows us to bring our proven methods to new markets while aligning with a partner who shares our values and standards," said Gireesh T., CEO of VRR Life Sciences. "It's an important step forward for our team and the clients we'll serve together."

VRR Life Sciences, a Unicon Company, will focus on enterprise-level CSV projects, data integrity remediation, and IT compliance initiatives-helping life sciences organizations reduce risk, enhance quality, and accelerate delivery across the development lifecycle.

