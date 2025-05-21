Unlock The Potential Of Canadian E-Commerce: Discover Key Insights In Our Latest E-Book

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For e-tailers looking to expand into the Canadian market, Asendia USA is excited to share its newest e-book , " Unlock Canadian E-commerce Opportunities ," packed with practical insights for selling to Canada. The e-book also highlights Asendia USA's e-PAQ Select Direct Access Canada DDP solution, a reliable shipping alternative during postal labor disruptions .

Canada is currently the ninth-largest e-commerce market in the world, and it's expected to hit $40.3 billion in 2025. Canadian shoppers are tech-savvy, brand-aware, and increasingly open to buying from international retailers-especially those based in the U.S.

The e-book takes a closer look at the shopping habits and expectations of Canadian consumers, with stats that may surprise you:



83% of Canadian online shoppers buy from outside Canada , often choosing U.S. retailers for better prices and trusted brands.

80% of the population lives close to the U.S. border , making shipping faster and more affordable. Millennials are leading the way , showing strong trust in U.S. brands thanks to their reputation for quality and reliability.

In addition to shopper preferences, the e-book also offers suggestions for navigating common challenges like customs clearance, labor disruptions, consumer expectations around sustainability and transparency, and more.

Whether you're new to the Canadian market or looking to fine-tune your cross-border approach, this guide offers helpful insights to support your next steps.

Download " Unlock Canadian E-commerce Opportunities " now and discover how your business can grow in one of the world's most promising e-commerce markets.

SOURCE Asendia USA, Inc

