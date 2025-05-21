Milligram Health Launches Phios: An Optimization Infrastructure For Community Pharmacies

CINCINNATI, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milligram Health (MgH), a pharmacy strategy and analytics firm redefining what's possible in pharmacy, today announced the official commercial launch of Phios - the company's next-generation Pharmacy Enablement TechnologyTM designed to help operators outcompete locally, capture missed profitability, and automate high-impact actions across their business.

"Phios isn't just another app- it's the strategic infrastructure pharmacies have been waiting for," said Dr. Thomas Barus, President of Milligram Health. "It delivers operational efficiencies and sophisticated intelligence to help pharmacies grow smarter, act quickly on opportunities, and unlock entirely new business models."

In an era defined by rapid technological acceleration, adaptation isn't optional – it's foundational. Phios is bringing the modern AI era into the community pharmacy – purposefully and with measurable results.

Pharmacies can onboard in under 48 hours and begin acting on the insights immediately. "Some are unlocking thousands in missed revenue within the first 15 minutes," Barus added.

The software connects to existing pharmacy systems and translates complex data into clear, checklist-style actions powered by proprietary algorithms that surface what matters most, when it matters most.

"Independent operators face constant pressure, and the complexity of managing a store is only increasing. We developed Phios to save staff time and automate the delivery of real, measurable value-using modern tech," said Dr Barus.

While focused on independents, Phios has already drawn interest from enterprise chains and regional groups-proof that the platform addresses real, widespread challenges across the pharmacy landscape.

Phios represents the first true Pharmacy Enablement LayerTM-a foundational system that is modular by design, supporting initiatives like retail optimization, 340B management, and wellness expansion-while amplifying the value of their existing systems.

"AI becomes powerful when it's grounded in store context," said Barus. "We apply it where it drives real advantage-like adapting to store patterns or surfacing personalized next steps."

Select modules include Phios Agents-AI- and rules-driven components that streamline execution, reduce noise, and move operations forward.

The system was built through collaboration with leading retail strategists, niche experts, and pharmacy operators. Pharmacies benefit from built-in best practices and the flexibility to shape workflows around their own strategy. The company continues to work closely with owners to evolve the platform around real-world needs.

Phios officially launches August 1, 2025. Early access is open now, and Milligram Health is partnering with pharmacies, suppliers, and platforms to bring enablement technology to scale.

About Milligram Health

Milligram Health is a consulting-led pharmacy technology company focused on building innovative SaaS and analytics products that elevate the pharmacy marketplace. Its flagship platform, Phios, transforms data into action through modular AI intelligence-unlocking growth, compliance, and profitability for the pharmacies shaping tomorrow's care landscape. More information: milligram-health

SOURCE Milligram Health

