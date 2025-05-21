MEXC Partners With TON For Groundbreaking $1 Million Crypto Event

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In an unprecedented move that signals a significant shift in exchange competition strategies, MEXC will offer new users access to staking opportunities with up to 400% APR on TON tokens-creating what analysts describe as the most aggressive user acquisition campaign in the cryptocurrency exchange sector this year.

"This partnership represents a strategic inflection point for both the TON ecosystem and the broader exchange landscape," said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC. "By eliminating all typical entry costs into TON trading for a full month while simultaneously offering returns that outpace all competitors, we're not simply running a promotion-we're fundamentally changing how users engage with emerging Layer-1 ecosystems."

Campaign Transforms Market Access and Investment Returns

The 30-day campaign introduces multiple disruptive elements that directly challenge other exchanges' TON market dominance:



Zero-Fee Trading Structure : Complete elimination of fees on TON/USDT, TON/USDC, and TON/EUR spot pairs, TONUSDT futures, and all TON/USDE network withdrawals-removing traditional revenue mechanisms that have defined exchange business models.

Industry-Leading APR : New users can stake TON tokens to earn up to 400% APR, positioning the offering at 100 times higher than typical cryptocurrency staking returns and several hundred times above traditional banking products.

Democratized Trading Access : Zero-fee structure gives retail traders access to the same economics previously available only to professional and institutional traders, significantly leveling the playing field. Limited-Time, First-Come Allocation : High-yield staking pools operate on a first-come, first-served basis with participants limited to 250 TON tokens per user, creating immediate urgency for early participation.

The campaign also includes passive rewards of up to 8% daily APR for USDE holders, spot trading rewards from a pool of 32,500 TON, and a futures trading competition with 100,000 USDT in bonuses.

TON Ecosystem Expansion and Infrastructure Advancement

This partnership is pivotal for The Open Network, which continues to gain momentum through its connection to Telegram's 900+ million users and growing developer ecosystem.

The collaboration represents a significant leap forward in TON's accessibility and adoption curve. By drastically reducing barriers to entry while providing exceptional incentives, the campaign accelerates the integration of new participants into the TON ecosystem, coinciding precisely with the network's rapidly expanding technical capabilities and use cases.

The campaign also showcases MEXC's platform capabilities, demonstrating advanced infrastructure that can handle zero-fee trading across multiple markets simultaneously while managing high-volume staking operations with variable APR structures.

Time-Sensitive Opportunity with Global Access

The $1 million in rewards is available exclusively during the 30-day window, with certain high-value components like the 400% APR staking pool starting on May 21st and operating on a capped allocation basis.

MEXC has created a streamlined onboarding process that allows new users to complete registration and KYC verification in minutes, with the campaign accessible to eligible participants globally through both web and mobile interfaces.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

About TON

The Open Network (TON) is a fully decentralized layer-1 blockchain designed for mass adoption. Originally conceived by Telegram and now developed by the open TON Community, the network offers exceptional scalability, accessibility, and ease of use.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

