CMS Appoints Nidal Abdel Hadi As CEO To Lead Global Expansion Strategy

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) CMS announces the appointment of Nidal Abdel Hadi as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a major milestone in the company's long-term growth and global expansion strategy.

Mr. Nidal brings over 25 years of global experience in the financial services sector. His career began in Switzerland, where he held senior leadership roles at MIG Bank and Swissquote Bank, contributing to the development of online trading infrastructure, institutional business expansion, and client acquisition across European and international markets.

He later joined ADS Securities in the United Arab Emirates, where he held a senior leadership role before becoming CEO of CFI Dubai. At CFI, he led the company's strategic expansion across the MENA and played a pivotal role in securing the prestigious Category One license from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), setting a new benchmark in the financial industry.

“It's a privilege to take on the role of CEO at a time of such strategic importance for CMS” said Mr. Abdel Hadi.“The company is built on a strong foundation with a clear and ambitious vision for growth. I am committed to driving the next phase of expansion by executing a focused, forward-looking strategy, deepening regional and international partnerships, and creating sustained value for our clients and stakeholders.”

The CMS Board of Directors expressed strong confidence in Mr. Abdel Hadi's leadership, citing his cross-border expertise, regulatory knowledge, and deep industry relationships as key assets in advancing their global visions.

CMS consists of a collection of independently stand-alone licensed entities, including CMS Financial LLC, which is licensed and regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) of the UAE under Category 1 and Category 5, and CMS Prime Ltd., licensed by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius, along with other international entities. These entities operate under a cohesive ownership and strategic management framework.

With over 21 years of experience in the global trading industry, CMS offers a wide range of brokerage and trading solutions across global markets. Known for its advanced technology, robust infrastructure, and client-first approach, CMS continues to set new standards in the financial services sector.