Dashlane Names Enterprise Product Veteran, Christophe Frenet, As Chief Product Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Protecting businesses from AI-driven credential threats requires visionary leadership that can arm admins with the tools they need to stay ahead of attackers," said John Bennett, CEO of Dashlane. "Christophe has pioneered several novel solutions throughout his career, and will play a key role in accelerating our mission to deliver credential security, helping businesses anticipate threats, rather than just react to them. His expertise will be crucial as our new credential security platform, Omnix, becomes the standard for addressing human risk across corporate environments."

Prior to Dashlane, Frenet served as Chief Product Officer at Botify for six years, where he was responsible for strategy and development of AI-powered search marketing products. Before that, he worked as Vice President of eCommerce at Future plc and also served as Vice President of Product Management at Purch. He has an extensive history of launching innovative products for the enterprise that address complex or unique challenges.

"I was drawn to Dashlane because it has already built a phenomenal product used by millions across the world, making security simple and incredibly user-friendly," said Frenet. "But, it's Dashlane's continued expansion into the enterprise that has most inspired me. Credential breaches are a primary attack vector for businesses, and I'm eager to work with our team to shape how our customers ensure strong security posture throughout their organizations. Security risks are always accelerating and evolving, and we're perfectly positioned to deliver the comprehensive platform that today's businesses urgently need."

Frenet's appointment comes amid a banner year for Dashlane. Among its milestones, the company unveiled Dashlane OmnixTM, introduced confidential computing protection for passkeys, and published its State of Credential Security Report , revealing how credential security threats have evolved in the AI era. Dashlane also named Joanna Chen as CISO and tripled its Lisbon footprint with a new office in preparation for continued growth.

