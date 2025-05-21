Synfini Inc. And Multispan Announce Drug Discovery Collaboration 

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration Combines Best-in-Class Biology with Agile AI and Chemistry Automation for Rapid Discovery of Better Molecules for Highly Valuable G Protein-Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targets

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synfini, Inc. , the leader in AI-driven agile chemistry for better molecule discovery, announced today that it has entered a collaboration with biotechnology company Multispan to co-discover and develop drug candidates against an undisclosed G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) target. The collaboration will combine Multspan's world-leading expertise in GPCR biology and assay capabilities with the Synfini AI Cloud Foundry that accelerates drug discovery through AI and chemistry automation.

"We are excited to be entering into this collaboration with Synfini to accelerate drug discovery around a publicly available high-value target,” said Helena Mancebo, CEO of Multispan. "By using Synfini's AI design and rapid chemistry automation tools we have already achieved our first milestones in the collaboration.”

The Synfini Cloud Foundry accelerates“design-make -test-analyze” (DMTA) cycles in molecular discovery by automating workflows in virtual design and physical experiment. Drug hunters can perform complex multi-parametric optimization from their desktops to drive small molecule hit discovery, hit-to-lead and lead optimization. This approach to agile drug discovery identifies better preclinical drug candidates faster and more cost-effectively.

"We are very pleased to work with Multispan on a challenging target that addresses significant unmet medical need for patients,” said Doug Donzelli, CEO of Synfini.“Multispan brings the best assays available to improve GPCR drug discovery that, when combined with the Synfini platform, can drive significant reductions in discovery cycle times. Through the partnership, both Synfini and Multispan customers will benefit from the foundational drug discovery assets we provide."

The two companies have further agreed to make their combined technology platforms commercially available to the drug discovery community specializing in GPCR and other targets. By doing so Synfini and Multispan will provide a“one stop shop” for accelerated drug discovery using AI, automation and cutting-edge biology for clients and partners with their own targets. Drug candidates resulting from the current target collaboration will also be available to customers looking for advanced preclinical assets for clinical development.

About Synfini Inc.

Synfini Inc., a privately held Menlo Park, California-based company, is a pioneer in agile chemistry. Its advanced, automated molecular discovery platform is transforming drug discovery through integrated neuro-symbolic AI, discovery-focused robotic automation, and world-class chemistry data. Synfini provides accelerated molecular discovery to drug hunters in academia, biotech and major pharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information visit .

About Multispan Inc.

Multispan Inc., based in the California Bay Area, specializes in cell-based potency assays and high-throughput compound screening, with a strong focus on GPCRs. For two decades, Multispan has been instrumental in advancing numerous drugs into the clinic while developing over 600 HTS-ready stable cell line clones and more than 2,000 HTS assays. Committed to enhancing efficiency and sustainability in drug discovery, Multispan maximizes the success of each project by leveraging technology and cutting-edge processes to“make every assay count”. For more information visit .

