Solarbank Corp. (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) CEO Discusses Business Model, Competitive Advantage During Gotstocks Podcast



CEO Dr. Richard Lu discussed SolarBank's vertically integrated business model on a recent GotStocks podcast.

SolarBank is an expanding developer, builder, operator, and owner of clean energy projects across North America, maintaining a $184 million portfolio of assets generating recurring revenue.

The company's flexible supply chain strategy helps mitigate any tariff risks while reducing costs. Going forward, a recently announced up to $100 million transaction with CIM Group is set to fund up to 97 MW of U.S. community solar projects.

Dr. Richard Lu, CEO of SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) , a premier developer and owner of renewable and clean energy projects, specializing in distributed and community solar initiatives throughout Canada and the U.S., offered insights into the company's operations, strategy, and unique competitive position during a recent interview on IBN's GotStocks podcast ( ). The conversation centered on SolarBank's dual role as both a developer and long-term owner of solar energy assets, an approach that differentiates the firm in a competitive market.

“SolarBank is both a developer and an independent power producer,” Lu said. The company identifies suitable sites, secures permits, engages utilities, and finances projects.“As a developer, we secure sites for clean and renewable energy project development. We bring the projects to the attention of local...

