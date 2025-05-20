Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three...Two...One: Toyota Debuts Amazing All-New RAV4


2025-05-20 09:15:42
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "At Toyota, customer choice is paramount," said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Toyota Division. "With three distinct styles, two highly efficient electrified powertrains, and available Front- or All-Wheel Drive, the all-new RAV4 offers something for everyone and is ready to take on all of life's adventures."

The 2026 RAV4 Core design combines a sleek, paint-matched grille, with Toyota's signature hammerhead front end for a modern take on RAV4. Wide overfenders with black cladding and an ascending belt line with chiseled body panels complement its SUV proportions. Wheel combinations vary, with 17-, 18-, or 20-inch wheels available, depending on the grade. Core models include the well-equipped LE, XLE, and Limited grades.

The Rugged design is exclusive to the outdoor-inspired Woodland model, which now becomes a standalone grade to the RAV4 lineup. For the Rugged design, the peak of the hammerhead front end is slightly raised and its black, split upper and lower grille with integrated Rigid Industries LED lighting give it an adventurous look. The model also stands about a half inch higher due to standard All-Terrain tires, has standard raised roof rails with crossbars, and a 11⁄4 -inch rear activity mount for travel-ready versatility. The Woodland grade will have standard AWD and be available in a HEV or PHEV powertrain.

At the forefront of the Sport designs is the RAV4 GR SPORT. Designed with input from the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing engineering division, it takes inspiration from motorsports for a model that is an expression of driving enjoyment. It prioritizes handling, with a GR-tuned suspension and power steering, enhanced body rigidity, and summer tires on unique 20-inch wheels with increased offset. It will be exclusively available with a PHEV powertrain and has a GR Functional MATRIX grille, along with front and rear wing-type spoilers for aggressive style. The XSE and SE grades round out the Sport designs. They will be available in HEV or PHEV powertrains and a choice of FWD or AWD depending on grade and have up-to 20-inch wheels, blue interior stitching, and available two-tone paint.

The new RAV4 comes in PHEV and HEV models, with the PHEV models featuring a newly developed Plug-in Hybrid System that combines a high-capacity drive battery and high-output charger compatible with Toyota's latest sixth-generation hybrid. The HEV system increases output over the prior generation, climbing to 236 combined system net hp on AWD models (219 combined system net hp previously). RAV4 hybrid will also be available in FWD for the first time, and will have 226 combined system net horsepower, a 23 hp improvement over the prior generation's 203 hp FWD gas model.

The latest PHEV system also adds output, with up-to an impressive 320 combined system net horsepower, up 18 hp over the outgoing system. Variety is also the name of the game for PHEV models, moving from two to four grades in model year 2026, with the Woodland and GR SPORT models joining the previously available SE and XSE. All PHEV models will have standard AWD. The PHEV model also increases its all-electric driving range to a manufacturer's estimated 50-mile range rating. The PHEV XSE and Woodland grades will have DC fast charging, capable of charging from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes*.

New 2026 RAV4 models are expected to start arriving at Toyota dealerships across the U.S. later this year, and pricing will be announced closer to on-sale date.

Two Great Powertrains with Available Front- or All-Wheel Drive

The 2026 RAV4 HEV debuts Toyota's fifth-generation Hybrid system on an SUV model. Powered by a 2.5-L, 4-cylinder engine with the fifth-generation hybrid system, it has improvements to the transaxle, power control unit, battery, and other components, all of which contribute to its enhanced motor output.

A new Plug-in Hybrid system will also debut on RAV4. It will have a 2.5-L, 4-cylinder engine with two electric motors and high-capacity traction battery. For the new system, Toyota has adopted silicon carbide semiconductors in the front axle to achieve miniaturization and high efficiency. This change, in combination with the larger battery, has led to the increase in range. DC fast charging is also available, with the XSE and Woodland grades being capable of high-speed charging through an equipped CCS charging port. The SE and GR SPORT PHEV models will be equipped with a J1772 charging port. Charging at home or with standard public chargers can also be quicker with up to an 11-kW AC onboard charger available.

An increase in towing capacity on specific AWD grades adds to RAV4's overall utility. The HEV XLE, Woodland, SE, XSE, Limited and PHEV SE, XSE, and Woodland grades with AWD, will be capable of towing up to 3,500 pounds. All FWD models and the LE AWD model will have a 1,750-pound towing capacity.

A New Generation Inside and Out

When RAV4 was first launched in the U.S. for the 1996 model year, it was a sign of what was to come for the SUV segment. Built on a unibody platform that was shared with the Corolla sedan, it tapped into a unique need for many drivers and offered easy handling with functional utility. Since then, the RAV4 has evolved through five generations and changed to fit life's adventures for customers around the world.

The all-new sixth-generation 2026 RAV4 keeps the model's agile and functional spirit rolling. Built on the Toyota New Generation Architecture-K (TNGA-K) platform, the newest RAV4 will receive structural rigidity increases due to reinforcement of the frame joints and the suspension mounting points, both benefiting handling and ride comfort. It also adopts a high-damping adhesive that reduces micro-vibrations and road noise.

The exterior design highlights RAV4's SUV proportions, with large tires, an elevated ride, and highly usable rear cargo area. Whether it's a Core, Rugged, or Sport model, each adapt the Toyota hammerhead front-end for a strong, modern take on RAV4. From the side, its fender flares give it a wide stance and chiseled door panels ascend to a stout rear. Stylish new LED signature taillights give the functional rear hatch a tech-forward feel, while also adding a sense of width. Additional details like front and rear spoilers, different trim colors, and wheel treatments individualize RAV4's style across the grades.

The 2026 RAV4's interior prioritizes functionality, aiming for a harmonious blend of comfort and user-friendly technology. The center stack groups various functions together, like the touchscreen display, drive mode selection, and storage for a smartly organized space while the center console combines the shifter, cup holder with a removable divider, and arm rest/storage bin with a two-way closure. On select grades, the cockpit adds Toyota's new shift-by-wire system, with a minimalist toggle switch that has intuitive operation and brings a futuristic feel to the new RAV4.

Choice Across the Grades

The 2026 RAV4 puts choice at the center of its model lineup. For instance, FWD is available on hybrid LE, XLE, and SE grades for the first time, and the previously available AWD system is offered on all grades. The following combinations will be available:

2026 RAV4 MODELS BY GRADE AND AVAILABLE POWERTRAIN/DRIVETRAIN

Core Design

Rugged Design

Sport Design

LE

. HEV Powertrain

o FWD (New)

o AWD

Woodland

. HEV Powertrain

o AWD

. PHEV Powertrain (New)

o AWD

SE

. HEV Powertrain

o FWD (New)

o AWD

. PHEV Powertrain

o AWD

XLE

. HEV Powertrain

o FWD (New)

o AWD

XSE

. HEV Powertrain

o AWD

. PHEV Powertrain

o AWD

Limited

. HEV Powertrain

o AWD

GR SPORT (New)

. PHEV Powertrain

o AWD

A new, slim 10.5-inch or available 12.9-inch touchscreen gives the cockpit a clean, modern feel. Digital HVAC controls are a new feature integrated into the bottom of the touchscreen display and have a permanent home along the bottom of the screen. Across all grades, a new, standard 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster will give drivers customizable options and integrated multimedia information. A Head-Up Display will be available on the Limited (HEV) and XSE (PHEV) grades. A six-speaker audio system will be standard, and a nine speaker JBL® Premium Audio system will be available, depending on the grade.

Seating surfaces will range from fabric to SofTex® with available seating colors like black, light gray, or to the new Mineral color on the Woodland. The Woodland interior also adds other touches for a vibrant, outdoor inspired cabin, like uniquely patterned perforated soft-touch door and dash panels, red orange accents and standard, Woodland-branded all-weather floor and cargo mats. On the XSE and GR SPORT grades, perforated BRIN® microsuede and SofTex-trimmed seating with colorful accents add a dynamic feel. The RAV4 GR SPORT model adds GR logos to the front headrests and steering wheel, while paddle shifters and aluminum sport pedals give it a sporty appeal.

Exterior color options also bring standout style. The Woodland grade will have an all-new available Urban Rock exterior paint color, which is exclusive to the grade, while Meteor Shower, Everest, and Storm Cloud colors join the RAV4 color palette. Favorites like Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Midnight Black Metallic, Ruby Flare Pearl, and Blueprint will continue for the new generation. Available two-tone paint options are also carried forward, like the new combination of Meteor Shower with Black roof on the XSE or the GR SPORT's exclusive pairing of Supersonic Red with a Black roof.

New Tech

The new RAV4 will be equipped with Arene, an all-new software development platform created by Woven by Toyota. The introduction of Arene is Toyota's first step toward fully software-defined vehicles. The platform will be the foundation for our most advanced safety, security and connectivity technologies and will create new opportunities to enhance features for our customers on a global scale.

The 2026 RAV4 will also launch the newest version of the Toyota Audio Multimedia system, which is enabled by Arene. Paired with the touchscreen display, the system will have standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM compatibility, and simultaneous dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity. The new system changes-up the user experience with a new home button that is always displayed regardless of whether it's being operated in the native system, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The native Voice Assistant is also improved with quicker response times. Native map and navigation functionality will also be integrated into the digital gauge cluster.

The Toyota RAV4 will also be the first Toyota model to receive the Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 (TSS 4.0) system, also powered by the Arene software development platform. The new version of Toyota's standard active safety suite will have updates to its hardware and detection capabilities. Additional details will be available closer to the on-sale date.

Specifications


CORE

RUGGED

SPORT

Grades

LE, XLE, Limited

Woodland

SE, XSE, GR SPORT

Drivetrain

LE, XLE: FWD/AWD

-or-

Limited: AWD

AWD

SE: FWD/AWD

-or-

XSE, GR SPORT: AWD

Engine Lineup

2.5L, 4-Cyl. Hybrid

2.5L, 4-Cyl. Hybrid

-or-

2.5L, 4-Cyl. Plug-in Hybrid

SE, XSE: 2.5L, 4-Cyl.
Hybrid

-or-

SE, XSE, GR Sport: 2.5L,
4-Cyl. Plug-in Hybrid

Horsepower

HEV FWD: 226

HEV AWD: 236

HEV AWD: 236

PHEV AWD: Up to 320

HEV FWD: 226

HEV AWD: 236

PHEV AWD: Up to 320

Overall

Length

180.9-in.

181.8-in

SE, XSE: 180.9

GR Sport: 181.8-in.

Width

73.0-in.

74.0-in.

74.0-in

Height

67.0-in.

67.8-in

SE, XSE: 67.0-in.

GR SPORT: 66.4-in

Wheelbase

105.9-in.

105.9-in

105.9-in.

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years, unlimited mileage of Roadside Assistance.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT

Paul Hogard
[email protected]
469-292-6791

Note to Editors: Photos and b-roll can be found on ToyotaNewsroom

For customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

