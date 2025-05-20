Three...Two...One: Toyota Debuts Amazing All-New RAV4
|
2026 RAV4 MODELS BY GRADE AND AVAILABLE POWERTRAIN/DRIVETRAIN
|
Core Design
|
Rugged Design
|
Sport Design
|
LE
. HEV Powertrain
o FWD (New)
o AWD
|
Woodland
. HEV Powertrain
o AWD
. PHEV Powertrain (New)
o AWD
|
SE
. HEV Powertrain
o FWD (New)
o AWD
. PHEV Powertrain
o AWD
|
XLE
. HEV Powertrain
o FWD (New)
o AWD
|
XSE
. HEV Powertrain
o AWD
. PHEV Powertrain
o AWD
|
Limited
. HEV Powertrain
o AWD
|
GR SPORT (New)
. PHEV Powertrain
o AWD
A new, slim 10.5-inch or available 12.9-inch touchscreen gives the cockpit a clean, modern feel. Digital HVAC controls are a new feature integrated into the bottom of the touchscreen display and have a permanent home along the bottom of the screen. Across all grades, a new, standard 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster will give drivers customizable options and integrated multimedia information. A Head-Up Display will be available on the Limited (HEV) and XSE (PHEV) grades. A six-speaker audio system will be standard, and a nine speaker JBL® Premium Audio system will be available, depending on the grade.
Seating surfaces will range from fabric to SofTex® with available seating colors like black, light gray, or to the new Mineral color on the Woodland. The Woodland interior also adds other touches for a vibrant, outdoor inspired cabin, like uniquely patterned perforated soft-touch door and dash panels, red orange accents and standard, Woodland-branded all-weather floor and cargo mats. On the XSE and GR SPORT grades, perforated BRIN® microsuede and SofTex-trimmed seating with colorful accents add a dynamic feel. The RAV4 GR SPORT model adds GR logos to the front headrests and steering wheel, while paddle shifters and aluminum sport pedals give it a sporty appeal.
Exterior color options also bring standout style. The Woodland grade will have an all-new available Urban Rock exterior paint color, which is exclusive to the grade, while Meteor Shower, Everest, and Storm Cloud colors join the RAV4 color palette. Favorites like Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Midnight Black Metallic, Ruby Flare Pearl, and Blueprint will continue for the new generation. Available two-tone paint options are also carried forward, like the new combination of Meteor Shower with Black roof on the XSE or the GR SPORT's exclusive pairing of Supersonic Red with a Black roof.
New Tech
The new RAV4 will be equipped with Arene, an all-new software development platform created by Woven by Toyota. The introduction of Arene is Toyota's first step toward fully software-defined vehicles. The platform will be the foundation for our most advanced safety, security and connectivity technologies and will create new opportunities to enhance features for our customers on a global scale.
The 2026 RAV4 will also launch the newest version of the Toyota Audio Multimedia system, which is enabled by Arene. Paired with the touchscreen display, the system will have standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM compatibility, and simultaneous dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity. The new system changes-up the user experience with a new home button that is always displayed regardless of whether it's being operated in the native system, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The native Voice Assistant is also improved with quicker response times. Native map and navigation functionality will also be integrated into the digital gauge cluster.
The Toyota RAV4 will also be the first Toyota model to receive the Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 (TSS 4.0) system, also powered by the Arene software development platform. The new version of Toyota's standard active safety suite will have updates to its hardware and detection capabilities. Additional details will be available closer to the on-sale date.
Specifications
|
|
CORE
|
RUGGED
|
SPORT
|
Grades
|
LE, XLE, Limited
|
Woodland
|
SE, XSE, GR SPORT
|
Drivetrain
|
LE, XLE: FWD/AWD
-or-
Limited: AWD
|
AWD
|
SE: FWD/AWD
-or-
XSE, GR SPORT: AWD
|
Engine Lineup
|
2.5L, 4-Cyl. Hybrid
|
2.5L, 4-Cyl. Hybrid
-or-
2.5L, 4-Cyl. Plug-in Hybrid
|
SE, XSE: 2.5L, 4-Cyl.
-or-
SE, XSE, GR Sport: 2.5L,
|
Horsepower
|
HEV FWD: 226
HEV AWD: 236
|
HEV AWD: 236
PHEV AWD: Up to 320
|
HEV FWD: 226
HEV AWD: 236
PHEV AWD: Up to 320
|
Overall
|
Length
|
180.9-in.
|
181.8-in
|
SE, XSE: 180.9
GR Sport: 181.8-in.
|
Width
|
73.0-in.
|
74.0-in.
|
74.0-in
|
Height
|
67.0-in.
|
67.8-in
|
SE, XSE: 67.0-in.
GR SPORT: 66.4-in
|
Wheelbase
|
105.9-in.
|
105.9-in
|
105.9-in.
Limited Warranty
Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.
The 2026 Toyota RAV4 also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years, unlimited mileage of Roadside Assistance.
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.
Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.
