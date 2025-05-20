Platformr Launches Cloud Baseline Evaluation Tool
Platformr's evaluation tool also scores progress and cloud maturity across ten cloud capabilities including: Management, Identity, Organization, Governance, Finance, Security, Centralized Operations, Observability, Network, and Backup & Recovery. Once complete, users receive a progress score and a detailed summary of configuration gaps, supported by downloadable architecture diagrams and charts that can be shared internally or used for audit documentation.
"Companies are moving fast in the cloud but often lack visibility into how well their AWS cloud foundation supports growth and modernization," said Platformr CEO Ryan Comingdeer. "This tool gives leaders the clarity they need to take action-securely, quickly, and with confidence."
Other key features include:
Recommendations for baseline configurations based on AWS best practices
Detailed management account checks with drill downs
Web-based dashboard with real-time results
Downloadable reports and diagrams for documentation
90-day report history to track progress
Whether used for discovery in preparation for AWS migration or modernization or simply to validate the health and compliance of your AWS cloud foundation, Platformr's assessment gives companies instant insights to support informed decisions.
"This evaluation answers the question every team has: Are we ready?" said George Rolston, VP of Product at Platformr. "With just a few clicks, technical leaders can see where they stand and what to do next."
To run a free evaluation of your AWS Organization, visit:
About Platformr
Platformr automates and simplifies how companies migrate, modernize, and deploy reliable, well architected technology solutions. Configuring AWS infrastructure following best practices, Platformr sets up a multi-account AWS Landing Zone in minutes with a secure foundation architecture designed for reliability, scalability, cost optimization, performance efficiency, and continuous compliance.
