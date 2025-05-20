Platformr Launches Cloud Baseline Evaluation Tool

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the industry's most comprehensive AWS cloud foundation assessment, the free tool instantly evaluates whether an AWS cloud foundation is ready to support production workloads and a multi-account environment at scale. In a few simple steps, the evaluation runs over 100 checks on the configuration status of AWS cloud best practices-delivering fast, actionable insights for remediating all six pillars of the AWS Well-Architected Framework, 100% of the Cloud Foundation lens, and more than half of the AWS Well-Architected lens. No customer software or installation is required.

"This tool gives leaders the clarity they need to take action-securely, quickly, and with confidence."

Platformr's evaluation tool also scores progress and cloud maturity across ten cloud capabilities including: Management, Identity, Organization, Governance, Finance, Security, Centralized Operations, Observability, Network, and Backup & Recovery. Once complete, users receive a progress score and a detailed summary of configuration gaps, supported by downloadable architecture diagrams and charts that can be shared internally or used for audit documentation.

"Companies are moving fast in the cloud but often lack visibility into how well their AWS cloud foundation supports growth and modernization," said Platformr CEO Ryan Comingdeer. "This tool gives leaders the clarity they need to take action-securely, quickly, and with confidence."

Recommendations for baseline configurations based on AWS best practices

Detailed management account checks with drill downs

Web-based dashboard with real-time results

Downloadable reports and diagrams for documentation 90-day report history to track progress

Whether used for discovery in preparation for AWS migration or modernization or simply to validate the health and compliance of your AWS cloud foundation, Platformr's assessment gives companies instant insights to support informed decisions.

"This evaluation answers the question every team has: Are we ready?" said George Rolston, VP of Product at Platformr. "With just a few clicks, technical leaders can see where they stand and what to do next."

To run a free evaluation of your AWS Organization, visit:

About Platformr

Platformr automates and simplifies how companies migrate, modernize, and deploy reliable, well architected technology solutions. Configuring AWS infrastructure following best practices, Platformr sets up a multi-account AWS Landing Zone in minutes with a secure foundation architecture designed for reliability, scalability, cost optimization, performance efficiency, and continuous compliance.

