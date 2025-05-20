Patientrightsadvocate Calls On Gov. Stitt To Swiftly Sign Hospital Price Transparency Legislation

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientRightsAdvocate (PRA) applauded today's bipartisan passage by the Oklahoma Legislature of major legislation to deliver hospital price transparency for Oklahomans and urged Governor Kevin Stitt to sign the bill without delay. If enacted, Senate Bill 889 would require Oklahoma hospitals to post the exact prices of available services online for upfront public viewing, with mechanisms included for state enforcement and patient protection.

"The passage of S.B. 889 is a victory for every healthcare consumer in Oklahoma," said PRA Founder and Chairman Cynthia Fisher. "The ability to see and compare hospital prices in exact dollars and cents will empower patients to shop for the best care at the lowest price, and spur unprecedented competition in a functional market. Oklahomans will have more protection than ever from hospital overcharges and surprise bills. Real prices will increase accountability, lower costs, improve care, and save lives. Especially as Oklahoma struggles with the second-highest medical debt rate in the nation , we applaud sponsors Rep. Lepak and Sen. Murdock for delivering new hope to their state, along with each legislator who supported this historic bill. We encourage Governor Stitt to sign this transformative legislation into law as soon as possible."

SB 889 would codify the federal Hospital Price Transparency Rule first enacted in January 2021 under President Donald J. Trump and since expanded in February 2025.

"Today's good news in Oklahoma is part of a much larger movement across America that is determined to revolutionize the healthcare system with radical price transparency," added Fisher. "Across the country, elected leaders are taking bold action to put power in the hands of their constituents with upfront prices. We don't expect the momentum to slow down, and we surely won't let it."

According to PRA's Seventh Semi-Annual Hospital Price Transparency Report , only 12% of Oklahoma hospitals reviewed are fully complying with the federal rule. Of the 2,000 hospitals reviewed nationwide, just 21% were found to be in full compliance.

PatientRightsAdvocate (PRA) is a leading national healthcare price transparency organization dedicated to ushering in systemwide transparency through advocacy, testimony, media, legal research, and grassroots campaigns. PRA believes that the availability and visibility of actual, upfront healthcare prices will greatly lower costs for patients and employers through a functional, competitive healthcare marketplace.

