Metallus Promotes Kristopher R. Westbrooks To President And Chief Operating Officer Appoints John M. Zaranec III As Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As president and chief operating officer, Westbrooks will lead Metallus' safety, manufacturing operations and excellence, and supply chain organizations, fostering cross-functional collaboration and operational excellence. He will drive alignment with the company's strategic initiatives while supporting its growth objectives.

Westbrooks has served as the company's chief financial officer since September 2018 and has been a pivotal part of Metallus' transformation over the past several years. Prior to joining Metallus, Westbrooks was with A. Schulman, Inc., where he served as vice president, chief accounting officer and corporate controller. Westbrooks started his career in public accounting and graduated from Miami University.

"Over the past seven years, Kris has played an instrumental role in our company's growth, consistently providing outstanding leadership and strategic guidance. His ability to build high-performing teams, combined with his expertise in financial strategy and deep understanding of our business, has strengthened our balance sheet-enhancing our flexibility to drive growth and navigate economic challenges. Under his leadership, we have established a strong foundation that positions us for continued success," said Mike Williams.

Zaranec brings over 20 years of financial experience and skills in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. Most recently, he served as division chief financial officer at Materion Corporation, leading the finance strategy and function for the Performance Materials segment. Before that, he held various leadership roles at Materion, including chief accounting officer, corporate controller, and head of investor relations. His experience also includes finance leadership at The Timken Company. Prior to transitioning into industry, he spent nearly a decade in public accounting. Zaranec holds a bachelor's degree in business and a master's degree in accountancy from Miami University.

"We are excited to welcome John to Metallus. With extensive expertise in driving company performance and strategy as a financial business partner, as well as engaging with investors, financial planning, forecasting, and team development, we are confident he will play a key role in our continued success. We look forward to his contributions and leadership as we remain focused on delivering value to our shareholders," stated Williams.

Metallus (NYSE: MTUS ) manufactures high-performance specialty metals from recycled scrap metal in Canton, OH, serving demanding applications in industrial, automotive, aerospace & defense and energy end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and manufactured components. In the business of making high-quality steel for more than 100 years, Metallus' proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 1,880 people and had sales of $1.1 billion in 2024. For more information, please visit us at .

