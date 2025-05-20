Multicare Health System Announces Tender Pricing Information
|
CUSIP
|
Principal
|
Principal
|
Principal
|
Maturity
|
Interest
|
Reference
Yield ( 2 )
|
Fixed
|
Total
|
62548LAA0
|
$300,000,000
|
$87,367,000
|
$87,367,000
|
2050
|
2.803 %
|
5.001 %
|
+75 bps
|
$610.22
* Per $1,000 principal amount.
As set forth in the Offer to Purchase, the Offer is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. See "THE OFFER-Conditions to the Offer" in the Offer to Purchase.
Information Relating to the Offer
MHS commenced the Offer on May 6, 2025. RBC Capital Markets, LLC is the Dealer Manager (the "Dealer Manager") for the tender offer. Investors with questions regarding the Offer may contact RBC Capital Markets at (877) 381-2099, (212) 618-7843 or [email protected] Globic Advisors Inc. is the information and tender agent for the tender offer (the "Information and Tender Agent") and can be contacted at (212) 227-9622, [email protected] or .
The full details of the Offer are included in the Offer to Purchase. Holders are strongly encouraged to read carefully the Offer to Purchase, including materials incorporated by reference therein, because they will contain important information. The Offer to Purchase may be obtained from Globic Advisors Inc. through the means described in the preceding paragraph.
About MultiCare Health System
Certain information relating to the Bonds and MHS may be obtained by contacting the Information and Tender Agent. Such information is limited to the Offer to Purchase and information incorporated therein by reference.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included or incorporated by reference herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by MHS's management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in the offering document incorporated by reference into the Offer to Purchase. MHS cannot be certain that any expectations, forecasts or assumptions made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projections will be realized. It is to be expected that there may be differences between projected and actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and MHS assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
(1) CUSIP is a registered trademark of the American Bankers Association (the "ABA"). CUSIP data herein is provided by CUSIP Global Services ("CGS"), managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association by FactSet Research Systems Inc. The CUSIP number listed above is being provided solely for convenience of reference and neither MHS, the Dealer Manager, the Information and Tender Agent, nor their respective agents or counsel make any representation with respect to such number or undertake any responsibility for its accuracy.
(2) The Reference Yield is based on the Reference U.S. Treasury Security set forth in the Offer to Purchase.
