Top Kingwin Ltd Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Closing Bid Price Rule

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guangzhou, China, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top KingWin Ltd (“Top KingWin” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: WAI) announced today that it received a formal notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 19, 2025, that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires the Company's class A ordinary shares, par value of US$0.0025 each (the“Ordinary Shares”) to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the Company's Ordinary Shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater for the last 10 consecutive business days from May 5 to May 16, 2025. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this bid price deficiency matter is now closed.

About Top KingWin Ltd

Top KingWin's main clients are entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium-sized enterprises in China. Services provided by Top KingWin to its clients including (i) corporate business training services, which mainly focus on providing training services of advanced knowledge and new perspectives on the capital markets, (ii) corporate consulting services, which mainly focus on providing a combination of customized corporate consulting services to fulfill client's unique financial needs, (iii) advisory and transaction services, which mainly focus on connecting entrepreneurs and businesses with diversified sources of capital, and (iv) sales of devices to support artificial intelligence data collection and analysis. Its mission is to provide comprehensive services to address clients' needs throughout all phases of their development and growth.

