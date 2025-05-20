Superna Launches Data Security Essentials For Dell Powerstore, Delivering Unified Protection For All File Data -- Including Windows Server Workloads

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Superna, the leader in unified data-layer security, today announced the launch of Superna Data Security Essentials for Dell PowerStore - a powerful new offering that brings real-time ransomware protection, automated incident response, and compliance-grade auditing to all file data on PowerStore, including workloads running on Windows servers.

As ransomware attacks become more sophisticated and relentless, organizations need proactive defense that starts where attackers do - at the data layer. Superna's latest innovation for PowerStore delivers real-time visibility and control to reduce risk before an attack begins and stop threats the moment they strike.

Key Capabilities:

Real-Time Threat Detection & Response:

Superna continuously monitors all file activity using Dell's Common Event Enabler (CEE) APIs to detect ransomware and suspicious behavior the moment it begins - enabling rapid containment directly at the storage layer.

Complete File Workload Coverage:

Unlike point solutions that protect only specific file types or access methods, Superna secures all file data on PowerStore, including data accessed via Windows File Servers - closing critical visibility and control gaps.

Automated Incident Response Playbooks:

Upon detection of a threat, Superna can immediately quarantine compromised shares, disable Active Directory accounts, and isolate hosts through deep integration with third-party tools - reducing manual response time to seconds.

Denial-of-Service (DoS) Prevention:

Quota-based controls prevent attackers or rogue users from overwhelming PowerStore systems by flooding them with malicious files.

Reinfection Prevention:

Post-attack scanning policies flag and isolate files capable of reintroducing malware, ensuring a secure recovery with no hidden threats.

Governance & Compliance Reporting:

Comprehensive audit trails track every file access, user action, and system change, enabling regulatory compliance and policy enforcement.

Purpose-Built for Dell PowerStore:

Packaged with a simple, per-appliance license, Superna Data Security Essentials offers unlimited protection for NAS and Windows workloads on Superna-enabled PowerStore systems, giving Dell customers an easy path to enterprise-grade cyber resilience.

Why This Matters

Ransomware doesn't target firewalls. It targets data.

Superna protects what matters most by operating directly at the storage layer, where files live and attacks land. Whether it's stopping encryption in real time or ensuring clean, auditable recovery. Superna delivers continuous protection across the entire attack lifecycle.

About Superna

Superna is the only unified platform delivering continuous data-layer protection across the full lifecycle of a cyberattack: before , during , and after . As threats evolve and security stacks grow increasingly fragmented, Superna replaces disconnected point tools with a single solution that:



Reduces risk by hardening access to high-value, overexposed data



Detects and contains active threats in real time



Recovers with integrity using forensic-level audit trails



Operates natively at the storage layer-where attackers strike

Secures both structured and unstructured data environments



Superna is trusted by the world's most data-intensive organizations to protect what others overlook: the data itself.

SOURCE Superna

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED