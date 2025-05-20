Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
Reppo , a decentralized infrastructure network enabling AI developers and agents to access data, infra, and capital on-demand, has announced the launch of the world's first Liquid Node Sale. This groundbreaking initiative is powered by Anoma's intent-centric architecture and Zoo Finance's Liquid Node Token (LNT) protocol, marking a significant advancement in decentralized AI infrastructure.
At the core of Reppo's innovation are Solver Nodes-programmable economic agents that determine the computational path to fulfill user intents, which are partial transactions inspired by Anoma's Resource Machine. These nodes enable data consumers ranging from developers, agents, and physical AI to express their data (and eventually infrastructure) needs declaratively, allowing the network to autonomously match and provision resources on demand. This eliminates the traditional complexities of resource discovery, negotiation, and integration, streamlining the AI development process.
The Liquid Node Token pioneered by Zoo Finance, introduces a novel model where Solver Nodes are tokenized, providing liquidity and accessibility to a broader range of participants on Day 1 of Reppo Mainnet. Through Zoo Finance's LNT protocol, Solver Node License holders can acquire also delegate the running of Solver Nodes, making participation in Reppo's ecosystem Plug & Play . This model not only democratizes access to AI infrastructure but also enhances capital efficiency within the network
Reppo's Data Exchange architecture addresses key challenges in AI development, including centralized access to compute and data resources, high entry barriers to decentralized AI protocols, and limited access tied to geographic or institutional constraints. By leveraging Anoma's intent-centric design and Zoo Finance's liquidity solutions, anyone can participate in the emerging Decentralized Data Economy by simply running a solver node and earning fees and rewards for their efforts.
is a structured protocol focused on enhancing liquidity utilization in decentralized finance. Its Liquid Node Token (LNT) protocol enables the tokenization and fractional ownership of infrastructure nodes, promoting broader participation and capital efficiency.
