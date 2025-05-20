GE Vernova Modernizes Sasol's Secunda Power Plant In South Africa



The new upgrade increases operational efficiency at Sasol's plant, while reducing NOx emissions significantly

Project is expected also lead to water consumption savings equivalent to about 64 Olympic pools per turbine annually GE Vernova ( ) announced this project at Enlit Africa 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) today announced the successful completion of the modernization of global energy and chemical company Sasol's Secunda power plant in Mpumalanga. The modernization included the replacement of the existing pre-combustor system with a new DLN1+ combustor supplemented by the Fuel Gas Module (FGM) skid to increase the operational efficiency of the two installed 9E gas turbines and reduce carbon emissions.

This project serves as a model for modernizing power plants across Africa. As the continent faces increasing energy demands, initiatives like this highlight how innovative solutions can enable more efficient energy production with reduced emissions, without requiring entirely new infrastructure.

The upgrade led to significant improvements, including:



Reduction of NOx emissions significantly below the guaranteed values of 25 ppm, representing a reduction of three quarters from previous level.

Avoidance of using water as a diluent with the DLN technology, with an expected water consumption saving equivalent to about 64 Olympic pools per turbine annually.

There was an efficiency improvement compared to the previous combustor, translating to approximately 10,000 metric tons less CO2 emitted per gas turbine, supporting Sasol's environmental objectives.

Extension of the maintenance intervals, reducing downtime and operational costs. Enhanced reliability of the power supply delivered to the national grid.

"This project exemplifies our purpose to electrify the world," said Joseph Anis ( ) , President and CEO of GE Vernova's Gas Power business in Europe, Middle East, and Africa . "Building on our advanced combustion technologies, we are helping Sasol address South Africa's energy needs more efficiently. Together, we are demonstrating how advanced technologies can deliver tangible benefits for both businesses and communities."

This project will be showcased at Enlit Africa ( ), taking place from 20 – 22 May at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town, South Africa. GE Vernova's participation will include interactive activities at booth C22 in Hall 3 and speaking sessions covering a wide range of topics, including: a keynote on technology driven transformation, smart grids and the future of energy management, digitization and modernization of projects and accelerating women in energy.

GE Vernova has contributed to the development of the energy infrastructure in Africa for over a century, supporting power generation, transmission and distribution solutions, energy sector software applications, talent development, and community outreach.

