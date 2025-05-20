Netflix Plans To Integrate Artificial Intelligence Advertising Into TV Series

In 2026, the streaming service will begin showing ads created by artificial intelligence, which will be displayed either in the middle of a show or when a user presses the pause button on their ad-supported plans, Azernews reports.

During the Netflix Upfront event for advertisers, the company's president of advertising, Amy Reinhard, showcased a future interactive advertising feature that uses generative artificial intelligence to create user-generated content.

However, the details of how targeting works remain unclear. No explanation was provided as to whether the ads would be selected based on the viewer's history or the content they are currently watching. Reinhard did note that users with ad-supported subscriptions spend an average of 41 hours per month on the platform.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos believes that AI technologies can benefit not only advertisers but also content creators. He claims that artificial intelligence can improve the quality of films by up to 10 percent, which could be a significant breakthrough for the industry.

Interestingly, this marks a shift toward more personalized and dynamic ad experiences, which could disrupt traditional advertising methods by making the content feel more tailored and relevant. This strategy may also give Netflix a competitive edge in the increasingly crowded streaming market by offering advertisers a more effective way to reach their audiences.

Another exciting possibility is that the AI could allow for real-time adjustments to the ad content based on user engagement, potentially providing more targeted messaging in a way that feels organic to the viewing experience. This could take advertising personalization to a whole new level.