Finch AI Enters The AWS IC Marketplace
HERNDON, Va., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finch AI, developer of superpowered tools for analysts, today announced its entry into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Intelligence Community Marketplace (ICMP), joining a select group of technology vendors with experience supporting unique and important national security needs.
"We look forward to bringing our products and capabilities to the AWS IC Marketplace because we know it's a first-stop for the community to discover, explore, buy and deploy software solutions to meet their critical needs," Finch AI Chief Operating Officer Todd Lasseigne said. "For years, we have supported analysts with tools that accelerate their workflows, and we're so pleased to be able to bring those tools to even more members of the community tasked with quickly and accurately analyzing huge volumes of unstructured text."
Finch AI currently offers three innovative, AI-driven products. They include Finch for Text, which is an entity intelligence solution that leverages our proprietary approach to semantic understanding and a retrieval augmented generation pipeline to provide a non-negotiable base layer for getting data ready for use in AI applications; Finch Analyst, which is an AI-powered discovery and exploration surface where users can interact with their data and the inherent relationships within it from a single pane of glass; and Finch Insight Reports, which are AI-enabled entity intelligence reports that can be generated in seconds and shared instantly and easily with key stakeholders.
"We are looking forward to what's ahead and to being an active member of the AWS IC Marketplace," Lasseigne continued. "Like the marketplace itself, we share a commitment to supporting analysts, making their work more efficient and their finished products the best they can be. Our tools do exactly that."
To learn more about Finch Analyst, please visit
Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE Finch AIWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment