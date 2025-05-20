Mimosa Networks Announces Partnership With MTN To Drive Wireless Connectivity Across Africa

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With, MTN plays a crucial role in connecting communities, businesses, and underserved regions with transformative telecommunications solutions. By integrating Mimosa's cost-effective, fiber-like wireless products, MTN can now expand its service offerings to provide faster, more reliable broadband to both urban and rural areas.

The Mimosa and CBNLA engagement provides MTN with seamless access to Mimosa's comprehensive product portfolio, including high capacity backhaul and broadband access points and client radios. Mimosa's solutions deliver fiber-like speeds over the air through unlicensed spectrum, supporting MTN's work to bridge connectivity gaps, especially in underserved regions. With CBNLA acting as a regional service partner and Systems Integrator, MTN can efficiently scale wireless deployments across rural and urban markets, meeting growing broadband demand while enhancing network reliability. "We are thrilled to collaborate with MTN and CBNLA to expand broadband access across Africa," said Jim Nevelle, SVP and General Manager of Mimosa Networks. "This partnership aligns with our goal of delivering high-speed, affordable connectivity to both established and underserved regions, creating new opportunities for economic growth and digital inclusion."

The collaboration represents another milestone in Mimosa's strategy to extend affordable, high-speed broadband across Africa through relationships with leading operators and infrastructure providers.

About Mimosa Networks

Mimosa Networks provides fixed wireless broadband solutions that offer fiber-like speeds over licensed and unlicensed spectrum at a fraction of the cost of fiber. With a robust portfolio of products designed for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connectivity, Mimosa empowers internet service providers, mobile operators, and enterprises worldwide.

About CBNLA

CBNLA revolutionized the use of microwave and millimetre wave spectrum to deliver high-speed, point-to-multipoint networks with its VectaStar Point-to-Multipoint radios. In response to market demands, CBNLA has since evolved into a solution-focused Systems Integrator, partnering with diverse technology providers to deliver cutting edge solutions to its tier-1 customers across East, West, Central and Southern Africa

About MTN

MTN is Africa's largest mobile network operator, serving 288 million customers across 14 countries. MTN is committed to providing access to a modern connected life through innovation and reliable telecommunications services.

