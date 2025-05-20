General Counsels Accelerate Technology Adoption To Tackle Compliance Pressures

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- General counsels (GCs) across the globe are rapidly adopting technology, including generative artificial intelligence (AI), to optimize legal operations and stay on top of growing compliance pressures. This is according to new research conducted among 350 GCs and legal compliance officers across key global markets commissioned by CSC, the world's leading provider of global business administration and compliance solutions.

CSC's study1, General Counsel Barometer 2025, reveals that upgrading technology and automation sits firmly at the top of legal departments' strategic priorities for the year ahead. The majority of legal departments (97%) are already using generative AI, with 49% saying the technology is significantly helping their legal teams.

The most widely reported benefits of AI tools include handling larger volumes of work more efficiently (66%), improving processing times (40%), and enhancing fraud detection and risk management (41%)-highlighting technology's role in easing pressure on stretched legal teams and strengthening operational resilience.

“Even a year ago, everyone was interested in AI, but at the same time, were still standing on the sidelines and asking how trustworthy it was,” said Thijs van Ingen, global head of Corporate Solutions at CSC.“We're now seeing real added value and productivity gains, particularly in complex areas like M&A. The shift towards tech-enabled partners shows GCs are acting decisively to modernize their departments in the face of mounting operational pressure.”

Yet confidence is tempered by caution. 72% of GCs have implemented internal governance policies to manage AI use, citing fraud, data privacy, and third-party risks as their top concerns.

“AI is here to stay-but responsible use is key,” added Ian McConnel, chief legal officer at CSC.“GCs are rightly focused on governance, accuracy, and data integrity. As legal teams evolve, they're becoming leaders in embedding safe, effective AI into core business processes-but success will depend on ensuring the data sets behind these tools are both accurate and robust.”

These shifts are happening against a backdrop of rising compliance demands. Nearly three-quarters (72%) of GCs expect legal and regulatory costs to increase in the next three years, yet only 27% say they feel“very prepared” for new requirements such as expanded beneficial ownership disclosures. The changing regulatory landscape was cited as the number one risk to legal operations in 2025.

As well as embracing technology, nearly six-in-10 (58%) GCs report increased outsourcing to specialist partners-a move driven by resourcing constraints and the need for scalable, tech-enabled support across multiple jurisdictions.

“As organizations pursue global expansion, GCs are leading the charge,” adds van Ingen.“By embedding smarter systems and forming strategic partnerships, GCs are playing a pivotal role in helping their organizations manage risk, drive efficiency, and scale legal operations globally. This marks a defining shift in the role of legal function, where GCs are guiding their organizations into a more agile, tech-enabled future.”

1CSC, in partnership with Pure Profile, surveyed 350 general counsels and legal compliance officers in the Americas, Europe including UK, and Asia Pacific in 2025. Survey respondents were drawn from a range of industry sectors including communications, banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, law, and real estate.

About CSC

CSC is the trusted partner of choice for more than 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than 90% of the 100 Best Global Brands (Interbrand®), and more than 70% of the PEI 300. We are the world's leading provider of global business administration and compliance solutions, specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, transactions involving capital markets participants in both public and private markets, domain name system management and digital brand and fraud protection, and corporate tax software solutions. Founded in 1899 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, CSC prides itself on being privately held and professionally managed for more than 125 years. CSC has office locations and capabilities in more than 140 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are-and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. We are the business behind business®. Learn more at cscglobal.

