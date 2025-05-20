FREMONT, Calif., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a leading provider of embedded AI vision solutions, is excited to demonstrate its NVIDIA Holoscan Sensor Bridge enabling multiple synchronized high-performance cameras by the NVIDIA IGX Orin platform at the 2025 Embedded Vision Summit.

Leopard Imaging to Showcase Multiple Holoscan Perception Solutions Built on NVIDIA IGX Orin at Embedded Vision Summit

Leopard Imaging launched imaging solutions by Holoscan Sensor Bridge during NVIDIA GTC 2025. Designed to meet the demanding real-time imaging needs of robotics, automation, and industrial inspection, Leopard Imaging's Holoscan-based solutions enable multi-camera, ultra-low-latency streaming into NVIDIA IGX -NVIDIA's sensor over ethernet streaming platform for edge AI.

Leopard Imaging's custom-engineered Holoscan Sensor Bridge module is a plug-and-play interface that allows simultaneous connection of up to five 10GigE cameras directly connected into the Holoscan Sensor Bridge Developer Kit. It delivers deterministic, synchronized data streaming with hardware-level timestamping, ensuring tight integration across vision pipelines. This bridge maximizes the high-speed sensor performance of systems built with IGX Orin by enabling parallel vision workloads for AI inference, visualization, and data logging-all in real time.

The Leopard Imaging cameras integrated into the Holoscan Sensor Bridge offer a range of resolutions, frame rates, and sensors for varied edge AI tasks:

LI-ISX031-ST80-10GigE-118H :

Features Sony's IMX031 sensor with 10GigE and 80mm baseline stereo camera, providing high dynamic range and low-light performance for 3D robotics vision and high-performance stereoscopic color imaging.

LI-VB1940-ST100-10GigE-120H :

A 5M-resolution 3D depth stereo camera with ultra-low latency, 100mm baseline for stereo camera, and BSI global shutter performance.

LI-ISX031-10GigE-118H :

A compact variant of the Sony's IMX031 CMOS sensor based camera, offering flexibility for tight mechanical integrations.

LI-AR0830-10GigE-195H :

Built around the 8.3MP AR0830 sensor, this camera supports HDR imaging and is optimized for live streaming.

LI-HAWK-HOLOSCAN :

NVIDIA reference design camera Hawk LI-AR0234CS-STEREO-GMSL2 integrated with Holoscan connectivity to empower applications in robotics, automation, and etc.

At the heart of the demo is the NVIDIA IGX Orin platform, an industrial-grade edge AI platform that combines enterprise-level hardware, software, and support. Together, Leopard Imaging's hardware and the NVIDIA Holoscan SDK provide a scalable foundation for developing the next generation of vision-enabled robotics, diagnostic systems, and industrial automation tools.

Visit Leopard Imaging at Booth #700 at Embedded Vision Summit, May 21–22, to see these innovations live. Please email [email protected] for meeting inquiries.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions. Leopard Imaging serves various industries, including automotive, aerospace, drones, IoT, and robotics. Offering both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, as well as high-quality manufacturing capabilities in both the U.S. and offshore, Leopard Imaging provides customized camera solutions for some of the most prestigious organizations worldwide. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, Leopard Imaging holds quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry and AS9100D for the aerospace industry, ensuring the highest standards in its products and services.

Press Contact

Cathy Zhao

[email protected]

SOURCE Leopard Imaging Inc.

