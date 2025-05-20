DDB Chicago Wins Creative And Strategy Assignment For Bimbo Global

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In this new role, DDB Chicago will be responsible for connecting all of Grupo Bimbo's corporate activation pillars to its flagship brand, amplifying brand loyalty, awareness, associations, and perceived quality across key international platforms. This expansive remit includes stewardship of existing partnerships and will bring to life Grupo Bimbo's "People. Passions. Planet." framework - empowering communities, celebrating athletes' passions, and reinforcing the brand's sustainability commitments at every major touchpoint.

"We're thrilled to partner with Bimbo on the global stage," said Jaime McGill, Head of Strategy at DDB Chicago. "By giving brands an emotional advantage, we tap into what truly moves people. Our team is excited to bring the power and warmth of this extraordinary brand to life, nourishing what people love, in every way they experience it."

This announcement follows Bimbo Bakeries USA's 2024 consolidation of its creative strategy, social, influencers, PR, commerce, production, and media business with Omnicom.

