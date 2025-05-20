US indices reacted swiftly to Moody's top US credit rating downgrade. On previous occasions of similar decisions (in August 2011 by S&P Global and in August 2023 by Fitch), the markets showed a multi-day decline of about 10% and continued the downtrend over the following two to three months. It should be noted that additional negative factors contributed to the markets' decline at that time.
403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rating Downgrade Didn't Spook US Markets, But The Fundamental Picture Is Deteriorating
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment