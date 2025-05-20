Robotics Startup Reframe Systems Wins 2025 Ivory Prize For Affordable Housing Innovation

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Robotic construction startup Reframe Systems wins prestigious house-building prize

May 20, 2025 by Sam Francis

Reframe Systems , a start-up utilizing physical AI and robotics to build houses off-site, has been named the winner of the 2025 Ivory Prize for Housing Affordability in Construction & Design.

The prestigious national award recognizes innovative, feasible, and scalable solutions aimed at addressing the critical issue of housing affordability.

Reframe was selected for its bold vision and radical approach to attainable housing production in an industry long overdue for innovation.

Its network of microfactories localize and automate the construction of climate-resilient, modular homes, cutting building timelines by more than half and reducing costs by up to 35 percent compared to traditional methods, making affordable housing within reach for everyday Americans.

Built to adapt to local zoning and climate requirements, Reframe's resilient homes are produced regionally, minimizing supply chain delays, labor shortages, and emissions.

Vikas Enti, CEO and co-founder of Reframe Systems, says:“This recognition from Ivory Innovations affirms what we've believed from the beginning, that solving the housing crisis requires not just more construction, but better, smarter construction.

“By integrating AI, robotics, and localized production, we're rethinking how homes are built.

“Reframe's approach not only makes building faster and more affordable, but also produces homes that perform to meet the needs of today's communities.”

Founded by former Amazon Robotics leaders, Reframe brings an automation-first approach to a sector that has remained stagnant for decades.

Its microfactories, each set up in just 100 days, are already serving projects across New England, with expansion underway in wildfire-prone areas of California.

Reframe Systems joins a distinguished group of winners who are driving meaningful change in the housing sector at a time when affordability-advancing solutions are more urgently needed than ever.

Now in its sixth year, the Ivory Prize awards a total of $300,000 across three categories: Construction & Design, Finance, and Policy & Regulatory Reform.