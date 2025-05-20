Teva 2024 Healthy Future Report: Health Equity And Access To Medicines

(MENAFN- 3BL) At Teva, we are all in for better health. Increasing access to quality medicines is fundamental to improving the health of patients and the success of our business. We use various approaches to address unmet health needs around the world: leveraging our medicines to get them to those who need them most, going beyond our product portfolio by strengthening health systems, as well as adopting a patient-centric approach to drug development. To reinforce our dedication and to hold ourselves accountable to advancing health equity, we have linked two of our access commitments to our financial strategy through sustainable financial tools, including sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs). Around one-third of the world's population lacks access to medicines, vaccines, diagnostic tools and other essential treatments1. Underserved populations and those living in under-resourced communities across the globe are often unable to afford or obtain the treatments they need. Governance

All our access to medicines initiatives are approved by Executive Management and reviewed by the Board level Compliance Committee. A dedicated Health Equity and Access to Medicines Steering Committee is chaired by the Senior Vice President Global Head of Sustainability. It advises on and oversees our access to medicines initiatives on a strategic level. All approved matters are reviewed by the Sustainability Steering Committee, which is chaired by our Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, we assign access targets to executives to demonstrate accountability. Guiding Document

Teva's Position to Access to Medicines Increasing access to medicines in 2024 1 Essential Medicines and Pharmaceutical Policies. Source: World Health Organization, 2 Worth of medicine provided is represented in wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) or the local market equivalent. 3 Inclusive of donations made through the Teva Cares Foundation. Progress on Targets Health Equity and Access to Medicines

Subtopic Targets Progress Submissions Increase the cumulative number of new regulatory submissions in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) on the WHO Essential Medicines List (EML) across six key therapeutic areas (TAs)1 by 150% from 2022-2025 (vs. 2017-2020)2 74 submissions cumulative (99% of target) Access Programs and Product Volumes Increase access to medicines program product volume by 150% in 2025 (vs. 2020) through four access to medicines programs, including donations and social business in LMICs on WHO's EML across six key TAs1,2 Launch eight access programs by 2025 that address underserved populations and those in the last mile in LMICs 3.6m single unit doses provided Nine programs launched Health System Strengthening and Capacity Building Increase the cumulative number of beneficiaries of health system-strengthening and capacity-building initiatives in support of underserved populations by 200% by 2026 (vs. cumulative 2022-2023 baseline) Approximately 56,000 beneficiaries reached (65% of target) Patient Centricity Incorporate a patient-centric approach in 100% of clinical trials for innovative products by 2030, which will help enable more equitable access to medicines Approach activated (see here for more detail )

A Unique Portfolio of Medicines

We increase access to quality medicine through our products: our innovative medicines help address the unmet health needs of a diverse range of patients, while our generic and biosimilar medicines offer more affordable options and reach more patients across the globe.

Our portfolio of generic medicines covers 58% of treatments on WHO's Essential Medicines List of important drugs that address key healthcare needs across the globe, including3:



59% of cardiovascular treatments.

61% of pain treatments.

69% of mental health treatments.

44% of anti-infective treatments.

61% of cancer treatments.

29% of respiratory treatments. 30% of diabetes treatments

1 Therapeutic areas for submissions include: cardiovascular diseases, pediatric oncology, respiratory diseases, diabetes, mental health and pain/palliative care. Therapeutic areas for volumes include: cardiovascular diseases, adult and pediatric oncology, respiratory diseases, diabetes, mental health and pain/palliative care.

2 Target is part of sustainability-linked bond.

3 Source: IQVIA MIDAS MAT Q4 2024; Analysis of 38 countries.

Reaching Underserved Populations

Teva's Health Equity and Access strategy is closely aligned with global health priorities and our Pivot to Growth strategy, and integrates our access objectives with commercial priorities to ensure both social impact and sustainable business growth.

We focus on addressing unmet needs of underserved populations as identified by global health authorities and partners worldwide, ensuring that our Access to Medicines programs make the greatest impact on populations that need them the most. We partner with trusted organizations that know the needs of local communities, are familiar with local health systems and understand and can implement appropriate patient treatment plans directly with healthcare providers.

Our approach to Health Equity and Access to Medicines is rooted in maximizing impact through:



Providing medicines to those who need it most, by harnessing our unique portfolio through our Access programs.

Strengthening healthcare systems to improve health services and foster sustainable change in local health ecosystems.

Addressing emergencies and disasters quickly and efficiently to reach patients fast. Increasing our regulatory submissions in LMICs to improve access to quality medicines worldwide.

