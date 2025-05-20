Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Runloop Unveils Enterprise-Grade Sandboxes For AI Coding Agents


2025-05-20 02:00:57
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Runloop Devboxes provide isolated, cloud-based development environments designed for safely building, testing, and deploying AI coding agents at scale. The platform enables organizations to securely experiment with AI-assisted development while maintaining enterprise security standards and operational reliability. The platform accelerates AI development across multiple use cases, from research teams evaluating experimental agents to enterprises deploying production-ready AI coding assistants.

Runloop announces Platform that gets AI coding agents into production

Post thi

Key capabilities of the Devboxes platform include:

  • Isolated Execution Environments: Secure sandboxes where AI agents can safely run code with full filesystem and build tool access, isolated from production systems
  • Environment Standardization via Blueprints: Pre-installed tools and dependencies ensure consistent environments across teams while eliminating setup time
  • State Management with Snapshots: Instant capture and restoration of development states for efficient experimentation, rollback, and team collaboration
  • Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure: SOC2-compliant platform with 24/7 support, optimized resource allocation, and comprehensive API access

Organizations benefit from reduced environment setup time, improved collaboration through shared states, cost optimization via efficient resource utilization, and enhanced security through isolated compute-all while maintaining their existing development workflows through Runloop's comprehensive API. Companies building AI agents to augment code review, unit testing, and more, are using Runloop's platform to scale their agents beyond their own computers.

For more information about Runloop Devboxes or to request a demonstration, visit runloop or contact [email protected] . Media contact: [email protected] .

About Runloop

Runloop provides infrastructure and tooling for building, testing, refining and deploying AI coding agents at scale. Founded by engineers with deep experience building large-scale systems, Runloop enables organizations to harness AI for software development while maintaining security, reliability, and compliance standards.

LinkedIn -
X -
GitHub -
YouTube - @RunloopDevelopers

SOURCE Runloop

MENAFN20052025003732001241ID1109573324

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search