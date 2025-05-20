Runloop Unveils Enterprise-Grade Sandboxes For AI Coding Agents

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Runloop Devboxes provide isolated, cloud-based development environments designed for safely building, testing, and deploying AI coding agents at scale. The platform enables organizations to securely experiment with AI-assisted development while maintaining enterprise security standards and operational reliability. The platform accelerates AI development across multiple use cases, from research teams evaluating experimental agents to enterprises deploying production-ready AI coding assistants.

Runloop announces Platform that gets AI coding agents into production

Post thi

Key capabilities of the Devboxes platform include:



Isolated Execution Environments: Secure sandboxes where AI agents can safely run code with full filesystem and build tool access, isolated from production systems

Environment Standardization via Blueprints: Pre-installed tools and dependencies ensure consistent environments across teams while eliminating setup time

State Management with Snapshots: Instant capture and restoration of development states for efficient experimentation, rollback, and team collaboration Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure: SOC2-compliant platform with 24/7 support, optimized resource allocation, and comprehensive API access

Organizations benefit from reduced environment setup time, improved collaboration through shared states, cost optimization via efficient resource utilization, and enhanced security through isolated compute-all while maintaining their existing development workflows through Runloop's comprehensive API. Companies building AI agents to augment code review, unit testing, and more, are using Runloop's platform to scale their agents beyond their own computers.

For more information about Runloop Devboxes or to request a demonstration, visit runloop or contact [email protected] . Media contact: [email protected] .

About Runloop

Runloop provides infrastructure and tooling for building, testing, refining and deploying AI coding agents at scale. Founded by engineers with deep experience building large-scale systems, Runloop enables organizations to harness AI for software development while maintaining security, reliability, and compliance standards.

LinkedIn -

X -

GitHub -

YouTube - @RunloopDevelopers

SOURCE Runloop