Runloop Unveils Enterprise-Grade Sandboxes For AI Coding Agents
Key capabilities of the Devboxes platform include:
Isolated Execution Environments: Secure sandboxes where AI agents can safely run code with full filesystem and build tool access, isolated from production systems
Environment Standardization via Blueprints: Pre-installed tools and dependencies ensure consistent environments across teams while eliminating setup time
State Management with Snapshots: Instant capture and restoration of development states for efficient experimentation, rollback, and team collaboration
Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure: SOC2-compliant platform with 24/7 support, optimized resource allocation, and comprehensive API access
Organizations benefit from reduced environment setup time, improved collaboration through shared states, cost optimization via efficient resource utilization, and enhanced security through isolated compute-all while maintaining their existing development workflows through Runloop's comprehensive API. Companies building AI agents to augment code review, unit testing, and more, are using Runloop's platform to scale their agents beyond their own computers.
For more information about Runloop Devboxes or to request a demonstration, visit runloop or contact [email protected] . Media contact: [email protected] .
About Runloop
Runloop provides infrastructure and tooling for building, testing, refining and deploying AI coding agents at scale. Founded by engineers with deep experience building large-scale systems, Runloop enables organizations to harness AI for software development while maintaining security, reliability, and compliance standards.
