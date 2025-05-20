AVALINE PARTNERS WITH SOUTHERN GLAZER's WINE & SPIRITS TO FUEL THE NEXT PHASE OF NATIONAL EXPANSION

The record-breaking wine brand taps the industry's leading distributor to accelerate growth and expand market reach

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avaline, one of the fastest-growing wine brands in the U.S., today announced a strategic partnership with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits - the largest distributor of alcoholic beverages in North America. This nationwide distribution partnership marks a pivotal milestone for Avaline, reinforcing the brand's sustained growth trajectory following its 2024 recognition as an Impact Hot Brand - a title earned after three consecutive years as an Impact Hot Prospect.

"We created Avaline to bring organic, transparent, and delicious wine to more tables, and partnering with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is a crucial step in our mission to scale with intention," said Jennifer Purcell, CEO, Avaline. "Their unmatched reach and shared commitment to quality make them the ideal partner as we enter the next stage of the brand's evolution."

Since its founding in 2020, Avaline has achieved monumental growth across on- and off-premise channels, recording a 65.6% increase in sales from 2023 to 2024. This momentum has been fueled by Avaline's signature portfolio of organically farmed wines - including its best-selling Rosé, White, and Red Blend, along with a growing lineup of premium varietals that meet the modern consumer's demand for transparency and quality. The new partnership with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is designed to bolster Avaline's national distribution footprint, leveraging the distributor's supply chain efficiencies, expansive market coverage, and strategic focus to meet rising consumer demand.

The transition to Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits started on May 1, 2025, with the company assuming exclusive distribution responsibilities as of June 1, 2025, across the following states: AK, AZ, CA, CO, WY, WA, UT, OR, HI, DC, DE, FL, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MN, MS, ND, NE, NH, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX and exploring opportunity to trade and move in KS, OH, AR, NV and NM.

United by a shared focus on sustainability, transparency, and ultra-premium wine growth, Avaline and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits are poised to unlock expanded presence across retail and on-premise channels, creating new activation opportunities nationwide.

About Avaline

Avaline is a wine company founded in 2020 by Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power that is raising the industry standard by making organic wine more accessible without sacrificing taste. The brand offers a thoughtful collection of crowd pleasing favorites that are made with transparency-all Avaline wines are made from organic grapes, low in sugar and sulfites, vegan, and free from added concentrates, with their ingredients and nutritional information listed right on the label. Avaline is available in retail stores nationwide and direct to consumer via drinkavaline and for additional information, follow along @avaline .

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 47 U.S. markets and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its Southern Glazer's Travel Retail Sales & Export Division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2024, Southern Glazer's was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit . Follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

Press Contact: Avaline: [email protected]

SOURCE Avaline

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED