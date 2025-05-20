XREAL Unveils 'Project Aura' At Google I/O -- An Optical See-Through XR Device For Android XR

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Project Aura is the second official device announced for Android XR and marks a major milestone for the platform: the introduction of an optical see-through (OST) XR device. A lightweight and tethered, cinematic, and Gemini AI-powered device, Project Aura brings a large field-of-view experience to the Android XR family - setting a new standard for immersive, wearable computing.

This collaboration also includes Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., bringing together leading innovation across hardware, silicon, and software to build the next wave of XR experiences. Project Aura uses XREAL's proven track record in lightweight XR hardware, the Android XR software stack, and Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon® XR chipsets optimized for spatial computing.

"Google is thrilled to welcome XREAL to the Android XR family and to build great XR experiences on Project Aura," said Shahram Izadi, General Manager and Vice President of XR at Google. "Android XR is the first Android platform built in the Gemini era, and it will support a rich ecosystem of immersive devices, both Virtual see-through (VST) and Optical see-through (OST). By combining our platform with XREAL's leadership in portable XR hardware, we're expanding spatial experiences to OST form-factors that are truly intuitive and accessible, representing a pivotal moment in our ecosystem."

"At XREAL, we've always pushed the boundaries of what XR hardware can do - combining performance, comfort, and design into something people can wear every day," said Chi Xu, Co-founder and CEO of XREAL. "Partnering with Google on Android XR takes this vision to the next level. Project Aura reflects the power of this collaboration - merging a robust platform with advanced chipsets and our expertise in optical systems. We believe this is a breakthrough moment for real-world XR."

"Qualcomm Technologies is excited to have Snapdragon play a significant role in XREAL's new Android XR solution," said Ziad Asghar, Senior Vice President and General Manager of XR at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the expansion of the Android XR ecosystem. Working with XREAL, Snapdragon allows amazing immersive experiences to come to life in a unique optical see-through product. We are thrilled to see immersive experiences coming to more verticals opening up new possibilities for both consumers and developers."

The unveiling of Project Aura marks a call-to-action for developers. XREAL, Google, and Qualcomm Technologies invite the developer community to begin envisioning new applications and use cases for this next generation of XR. Developers already building for headsets on the platform will be able to easily bring their apps to Project Aura.

While Project Aura makes its public debut today, further details will be announced at Augmented World Expo (AWE) in June 2025, and later this year.

To learn more about Project Aura and stay updated, please visit: xreal/aura.

About XREAL

XREAL is a global leader in augmented reality, creating lightweight AR glasses and spatial computing platforms that blend the digital and physical worlds. Known for its XREAL Air series and Nebula interface, the company is expanding into enterprise and AI-powered experiences - backed by collaborations with Google, Qualcomm Technologies, and a global developer ecosystem.

