Cireson Unveils Bold Rebrand, Merging Innovation And Simplicity For Microsoft-First IT Service Management

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cireson, the pioneers in Microsoft IT Service Management, has announced the launch of a bold new brand identity, complete with a refreshed website, unified product platform, and a reimagined customer experience. This strategic rebrand brings together the company's original Microsoft Service Manager Portal (SMP) solutions and its cloud-native Microsoft Teams-based product, Tikit, under one vibrant, cohesive identity.

"This rebrand reflects the next phase in our journey: empowering organizations to manage IT support directly within Microsoft Teams, where work already happens," said Adam Dzyacky, Director of Product Management at Cireson.

Our new look and unified platform are sleeker, smarter, and have more energy than a triple-shot espresso.

Cireson's updated brand celebrates its roots in trusted Microsoft solutions while embracing a future shaped by innovation, simplicity, and human-centered design. The rebrand includes a vibrant new visual identity, modernized logo, and a redesigned website that brings Tikit and SMP into one intuitive, user-friendly experience.

From color palette to customer portals, the updated Cireson is built to energize and streamline the way IT teams work.

"Why juggle two brands when you can have one supercharged powerhouse?" said Geoff Ross, Director of Customer Success. "With our new look and unified platform, we've brought our products under one roof-because even software likes a good family reunion. It's sleeker, it's smarter, and it's got more energy than a triple-shot espresso."

New Look, Same Mission: Helping Microsoft-First IT Teams Do More

Not just a visual transformation, the rebrand is a recommitment to the company's mission of helping Microsoft-first organizations maximize their IT investments. Customers can expect solutions designed to be seamless, AI-powered, and genuinely helpful.

"The new brand marks more than a visual refresh-it represents our culture of innovation and our belief in delivering user-first, AI-powered experiences inside the tools people love," said Dzyacky.

With demand growing for embedded, conversational support experiences, Cireson's Teams-native approach positions it at the forefront of this shift. The rebrand also introduces deeper integrations with Microsoft 365, smart automation, and a new API documentation hub for builders and IT makers.

Unified Presence: Tikit and SMP are now both housed under cireson-one company, one home.



New Help Portal: An upgraded support hub for a better ticketing experience.



Modern Visual Identity: A refreshed logo and color palette featuring sun-drenched hues and cool, grounded tones to reflect energy, clarity, and growth.

Customer-Centered Experience: Improved resources, centralized knowledge base, and easier access to product content -designed with users in mind.

"This transformation is all about simplifying the service experience-fewer clicks, faster resolutions, and support that lives where your users do," added Dzyacky.

A Word from Leadership

"We're incredibly proud of what our team and community have accomplished over the past 15 years," says Cireson Co-Founder Paul Sutton. "Looking ahead, we're energized by the transformative potential of AI in IT Service Management and the new value it enables our customers to deliver. With our steadfast commitment to Microsoft technologies, we believe the next chapter will be our most innovative and impactful yet."

About Cireson

Since 2011, Cireson has been the pioneer in developing world-class IT Service Management solutions for Microsoft-first organizations.

A global Microsoft Premier Partner, Cireson offers Service Desk solutions that natively integrate with Microsoft technologies, including Entra, Azure Open AI, Intune, Power Automate, Power BI, System Center, and Teams to help organizations get the most out of their Microsoft investments. Built for Microsoft. Ready for anything. Learn more at .

