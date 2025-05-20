Steven Paul's SP Media Group Acquires Avenue Six Studios To Boost Local Film Production In Hollywood

The Landmark Studio is to Serve as a New Base for Film Production as SP Media Group Ramps Up U.S.-Based Output

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SP Media Group, a production and entertainment company led by veteran producer Steven Paul, announced today the acquisition of Avenue Six Studios , a premier production facility in Van Nuys, California. Founded by Paul Reitzen in 2009, the studio features four fully equipped sound stages, a backlot modeled after a New York City street, and has produced numerous films, commercials, and television shows, including talk shows for Oprah Winfrey and Marie Osmond.

"We're committed to making films in Hollywood and making Avenue Six Studios the most producer-friendly studio for filmmakers from around the world," said Paul. "I currently have three productions slated for the studio this year and look forward to welcoming more projects to take advantage of its production capabilities."

"Avenue Six is a versatile production studio perfectly suited to accommodate an array of creative visions," said Scott Karol, President of SP Media Group/Atlas Comics. "The studios will be used primarily for film and television production, while its smaller sound stages will be used for branded content, music videos, photography, social media campaigns, podcasts, workshops, and industry events."

Future developments to the facility will include the integration of an LED virtual production stage to create immersive visual environments in real time, and a post-production facility, including editing suites and audio facilities, to offer a full-service, end-to-end production environment. This acquisition follows the successful relaunch of Atlas Comics, which under Paul's leadership is developing a slate of film and TV properties, led by the upcoming live-action feature Devilina in partnership with Paramount Pictures.

"Avenue Six has always stood apart as a certified stage, saving clients time and money by eliminating permit requirements," said Paul Reitzin, founder of Avenue Six Studios. "With access to props, sets, lighting, equipment and our New York-style backlot, we've proudly served as a one-stop shop for nearly a decade."

Steven Paul, who serves as Special Advisor to Hollywood Ambassador Jon Voight, recently submitted a proposal to President Trump on how to increase U.S.-based film and television production. The plan, which includes federal tax incentives, co-production treaties, job training, and infrastructure subsidies, is currently under review by the White House. Paul has recently collaborated with Voight on a series of films, including Man with No Past, High Ground, and The Last Gunfight, and has several new titles now in development or production.

"I've been filming in Los Angeles since I was twelve years old, when I first played a lead in Kurt Vonnegut Jr.'s, Happy Birthday, Wanda June for Columbia Pictures, and I'm thrilled at what's possible now that we have our own studio," said Paul.

Steven Paul is a leading independent film producer and chairman/CEO of SP MEDIA GROUP [SPMG] based on the Paramount lot in Hollywood, CA. SPMG maintains a co-financing agreement with Paramount Pictures to co-produce feature films and has financed and produced over twenty motion pictures in the past three years. Paul, who has a substantial real estate portfolio, including the Samuel Goldwyn building in Century City and a hotel in Miami, recently acquired the Atlas Comics library, founded by Marvel Comics founder Martin Goodman. Atlas Comics relaunched at New York Comin Con in October in partnership with Walmart, while also celebrating its 50th anniversary. Paul is also the owner of leading independent distributor Echo Bridge, and recently acquired a substantial stake in JLTV – the largest Jewish network in the world, available in more than 65m households in North America. SPMG has a library of more than 3,000 films through its affiliated companies and supplies content to leading AVOD platforms like Pluto TV and more.

