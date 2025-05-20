Blue Agave Industry Size, Market Shares & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|80
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.02 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies profiled in this Blue Agave market report include:
- Diageo Beam Suntory Brown-Forman Constellation Brands Campari Group Patron Spirits (owned by Bacardi) Proximo Spirits Wholesome Sweeteners Inc. DIPASA Madhava Natural Sweeteners San Marcos Growers Tequila Arette Tequila Fortaleza Destileria Los Danzantes Global Goods
