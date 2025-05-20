Accuride Names Kent Jones As Chief Executive Officer

30-year industry veteran appointed Chief Executive Officer and named to Board of Directors

LIVONIA, Mich., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Accuride Corporation ("Accuride" or the "Company") today announced Kent Jones has been named as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors. Jones will start in his new role at the Company's Livonia, MI headquarters on June 9, 2025.

Prior to joining Accuride, Jones served as President – Americas for SAF-Holland Inc., a global manufacturer and supplier of systems and components for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Jones has spent more than 30 years in the commercial vehicle and automotive industry serving in senior executive roles for SAF-Holland, ZF Group, Remy International, and Delco Remy. During his time as President, Jones transformed SAF-Holland America's operations into a highly profitable enterprise. Jones' operational strategy emphasized agility, accountability, and empowered employees to deliver in their areas of expertise, and his commercial strategy improved key relationships with customers and suppliers to power substantial growth and value delivery for customers and key business partners.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kent to Accuride. He understands our industry and brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving innovation and growth," said Accuride's Chairman of the Board, Fred Bentley. "We believe that Kent's hire comes at the right time to deliver transformative leadership for the benefit of our company, our people, and our customers and business partners."

"I am excited to join Accuride and grateful for the opportunity to help steward this next chapter for the company," said Jones. "I am very familiar with Accuride's strong reputation as an industry leader in quality and product innovation and believe there is untapped potential for future success. As I embark upon this journey, I am eager to work with the team and help chart the path to Accuride achieving new levels of growth and profitability while becoming a better partner to our customers and suppliers."

As part of the leadership change, Geoff Bruce is returning to his role as President of Accuride Wheels and Robin Kendrick is stepping down from his role as a member of the board, effective June 9, 2025. Kendrick served as CEO since 2019 and had shepherded the Company through a successful restructuring which was completed on March 7, 2025. He has continued to support the company through his role on the board.

"On behalf of the board, I want to sincerely thank Robin for his contributions to Accuride, and his dedication to our people and business," said Bentley. "We all wish him the very best. We also appreciate Geoff's successful efforts guiding the Company through this recent transition period and look forward to his continued success with Accuride."

About Accuride Corporation

With world headquarters in Livonia, MI, USA, Accuride is the largest steel and aluminum wheel supplier to the commercial vehicle industry.

MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT

Grant Hatton

Director, Marketing

(360) 606-0704

[email protected]

SOURCE Accuride Corporation

