Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From May 12Th To May 16Th, 2025


2025-05-20 12:01:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, May 20th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from May 12 th to May 16 th , 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 12th to May 16th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 12/05/2025 FR0000125486 62 000 123,9426 XPAR
VINCI 12/05/2025 FR0000125486 29 000 124,0790 CEUX
VINCI 12/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 500 124,1140 TQEX
VINCI 12/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 500 124,1531 AQEU
VINCI 13/05/2025 FR0000125486 40 000 122,9282 XPAR
VINCI 13/05/2025 FR0000125486 30 000 122,8972 CEUX
VINCI 13/05/2025 FR0000125486 5 000 122,9009 TQEX
VINCI 13/05/2025 FR0000125486 5 000 122,9059 AQEU
VINCI 14/05/2025 FR0000125486 41 000 124,2010 XPAR
VINCI 14/05/2025 FR0000125486 30 000 124,1879 CEUX
VINCI 14/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 500 124,1733 TQEX
VINCI 14/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 500 124,1742 AQEU
VINCI 15/05/2025 FR0000125486 26 215 125,2611 XPAR
VINCI 15/05/2025 FR0000125486 18 134 125,2937 CEUX
VINCI 15/05/2025 FR0000125486 2 794 125,2297 TQEX
VINCI 15/05/2025 FR0000125486 2 804 125,2700 AQEU
VINCI 16/05/2025 FR0000125486 42 000 126,5955 XPAR
VINCI 16/05/2025 FR0000125486 29 000 126,5962 CEUX
VINCI 16/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 500 126,6120 TQEX
VINCI 16/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 500 126,6049 AQEU
TOTAL 389 947 124,5122

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

______________________

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 12-05-25 to 16-05-25 vGB

