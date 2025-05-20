Peerless-AV® Announces The Global Launch Of SEAMLESS Connect Universal
The strength and total load capacity of the mount structure have dramatically increased. The unique quick-connect clamp is now made of cast aluminum, bolstering the clamping force and increasing load capacity. The clamp's new built-in, lock/unlock lever offers intuitive, secure latching, and an extended tab provides a self-locating aspect to assist when hanging the display. A jacking screw allows fine micro-adjustment up to 6mm for cabinet-to-cabinet alignment.
The patent-pending universal spacer provides horizontal extrusion spacing based on preconfigured display size options. The spacer's weight has been reduced by 40% and a built-in level assures that the spacer is held straight and that the spacing is precise. In addition, the spacer can be used as a caliper for non-standard display sizes.
Additional enhancements include an integrated expandable joiner, eliminating on-site cutting for most installations. Further joiners come pre-fixed to the extrusion for a tighter grip from the front. A new Z-axis/depth adjustment target tool supports a more hands-free experience.
For application scenarios where mounting directly to a wall is not feasible, the SEAMLESS Connect Universal range now includes new substructure categories - floor-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling, bolt down, mobile cart and freestanding – to safely support the total load of a dvLED video wall or all-in-one display.
For more information on the SEAMLESS Connect Universal range, visit this link .
To book your place at a hands-on demo session during InfoComm 2025, visit this link .
