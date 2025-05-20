Shaping The Aiot Era: Fibocom Showcases Next-Gen Edge Intelligence At COMPUTEX 2025

TAIPEI, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom, a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, presents its latest AI-powered innovations at COMPUTEX 2025. With the strong market presence across Asia-Pacific and proven global deployment capabilities, Fibocom showcases how the integration of AI and connectivity is accelerating intelligent transformation across sectors such as Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Smart Retail, and Robotics. Through scalable edge AI solutions, Fibocom is empowering industries to unlock new levels of productivity, intelligence, and innovation.

Empowering Edge Intelligence with Fibocom's AI for X

With the integration of AI capabilities, communication modules are undergoing a fundamental evolution-from connectivity enablers to intelligent edge computing hubs. Fibocom is at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging AI and wireless convergence to reposition modules as strategic gateways for industrial innovation and large-scale intelligent deployment.

Fibocom showcases a series of immersive AI experiences through its "AI for X" initiative at its stand, highlighting products such as the Nebula Series, AI Camera, QuickTaste AI, and AI Buddy. These offerings reflect Fibocom's commitment to advancing AI capabilities at the edge, enabling smart devices with real-time perception, vision recognition, computing, and decision-making functions. Leveraging edge-cloud collaboration, these solutions address the demand for low-latency, efficient AI processing across diverse scenarios like Intelligent Companion Robot, Smart Retail, International Travel, etc.

Notably, Fibocom's world's first "Pure Vision" intelligent lawn mower solution is also showcased on-site. The solution uses AI vision for autonomous navigation, eliminating the need for physical boundary setups or base stations. Already deployed in Europe, it has received top-tier industry acclaim, demonstrating Fibocom's leadership in AI innovation.

Fibocom SkyEngie Solution: Leading the Evolution of Mobile Broadband into the AI Era

Fibocom has long been recognized as a global leader in the FWA sector, offering a comprehensive portfolio of 5G modules-including the FG190, FG180, FG370, and FG360-designed to power a wide range of terminal devices such as CPEs, ODUs, and Mobile Hotspots. To further streamline deployment, Fibocom provides turnkey PCBA solutions that integrate these modules, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market with reliable, high-performance FWA products.

Advancing FWA into the AI era, Fibocom provides a cutting-edge solution that merges advanced 5G connectivity with on-device AI computing capabilities, named as SkyEngine. Supporting real-time inference, multitasking, and multi-terminal collaboration, SkyEngine enables a broad spectrum of intelligent edge applications-from smart home automation and remote work environments to immersive multimedia services.

The on-site showcase-including Fibocom's full range of 5G modules and turnkey PCBA solutions-underscores the company's role in shaping the future of mobile broadband through intelligent connectivity.

AIoT Innovation Across Vertical Industries

Moreover, Fibocom's AIoT portfolio addresses a broad spectrum of industry needs, including smart mobility, asset tracking, battery management systems (BMS), and smart retail applications such as ECR terminals. The solutions are engineered for high performance, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, supporting the scalable deployment of AI across various verticals.

Fibocom's full-stack AIoT ecosystem-spanning AI modules, large models, embedded agents, global connectivity, and cloud platforms-enables end-to-end integration across industries such as robotics, consumer electronics, and intelligent transportation. Fibocom is cultivating a robust AIoT value chain that accelerates commercialization and global rollout by collaborating with leading chipset providers, global operators, and ecosystem partners.

Visit Fibocom at booth #K0727a to experience firsthand how its AI-powered connectivity solutions are unlocking the future of intelligent industries today. From next-gen broadband to edge intelligence, Fibocom is setting the benchmark for what's next in the global AIoT landscape.

SOURCE Fibocom Wireless Inc

