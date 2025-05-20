Recently Funded Startup Charta Health Delivers Measurable Impact For Leading Healthcare Providers

Charta Health's $8.1M funding fuels an AI-powered platform that's already cutting admin work by 25% and reviewing 100% of claims before billing

SAN FRANCISCO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just weeks after announcing its $8.1 million funding led by Bain Capital Ventures, Charta Health is already making waves across the healthcare industry. The company's AI-powered platform is transforming how providers handle billing and compliance, one of the most time-consuming and error-prone healthcare areas!

From pediatric home health to virtual post-acute care, Charta is helping organizations address a growing crisis: administrative overload.

“Administrative overload is crippling healthcare. It's accelerating burnout, fueling staffing crises, and leading to expensive, preventable errors,” said Justin Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of Charta Health.“Charta Health empowers care teams by eliminating the paperwork burden-giving them back time to focus on what matters most: their patients.”

Real-world impact is already clear:

● KidsCare Home Health, a leading pediatric provider, reduced its clinical management workload by 25% in just 90 days, streamlining oversight for more than 700 therapists.

“Charta Health has changed the entire work capabilities of our clinical management team,” said Micki Roget, Chief Operating Officer at KidsCare.“Nobody becomes a therapist to sit in an office and manage workflow. This platform gives our team more time to do what they love-care for kids.”

● Third Eye Health, the largest virtual post-acute care provider in the U.S., replaced its 10–15% manual chart review process with 100% pre-bill review coverage-allowing the team to catch errors before submission and scale operations without added headcount.

“We didn't even realize it could be this much better,” said Laurie Dotas, Chief Operating Officer for Third Eye Health.“The ability to audit 100% of claims before submission, prevent denials, and scale efficiently has been a game-changer.”

Charta streamlines the pre-bill chart review process, which is often manual and typically results in fewer than 1% of charts being reviewed before claims are submitted. This gap can lead to revenue loss, higher denial rates, and compliance concerns.

With Charta's AI, providers can:

● Increase RVUs per patient by up to 15.2% by identifying missed coding opportunities

● Prevent up to 70% of denials with real-time, AI-powered claim validation

● Ensure compliance across 100% of claims-at a fraction of the cost of manual audits

Founded by Justin Liu and Scott Morris, former Rockset (recently acquired by OpenAI) engineers, Charta Health was built after the duo became certified medical coders and interviewed over 100 healthcare leaders. The result is a purpose-built platform that speaks directly to the pain points of today's healthcare administrators and clinicians.

As more healthcare organizations seek scalable solutions to streamline operations and reduce burnout, Charta Health is quickly becoming the go-to platform for revenue integrity and operational relief.

About Charta Health

Charta Health is an AI-powered platform designed to revolutionize medical billing, coding, and clinical workflows. By intelligently reading, parsing, and structuring vast amounts of unstructured data, Charta ensures accuracy in financial and clinical documentation while enhancing operational efficiency across the entire healthcare ecosystem.

