TEAMSTERS STRIKE SAINT-GOBAIN CERTAINTEED GYPSUM IN NEVADA

BLUE DIAMOND, Nev., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 631 at Saint-Gobain CertainTeed Gypsum in Nevada have been forced to strike after overwhelmingly voting down a last, best, and final offer from their employer.

"Teamsters are tired of the blatant disrespect from this company. They will hold the line until they get a contract that offers them the fair wages, working conditions, and respect that they deserve," said Tommy Blitsch, Secretary-Treasurer at Local 631. "For me, this strike is personal. I grew up in the town of Blue Diamond, which was originally built to house the workers at that mine. My first introduction to the Teamsters Union was at that mine. For decades, this town has proudly supported these workers."

For months, Local 631 has been fighting to secure a fair contract for more than 70 Teamsters who manufacture drywall at one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies.

"The company's last, best, and final offer falls way short of an acceptable offer," said Blake Botzet, a member of Local 631 at CertainTeed Gypsum. "We are here for the long haul and won't settle for anything less than what we deserve."

Teamsters Local 631 represents workers in gaming, construction, logistics, transit, and other industries throughout Southern Nevada. For more information, visit teamsterslocal631 .

