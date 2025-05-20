Fuel & Elevate Wins Big Again: 3 Medals At 2025 High Spirits Awards + National Sales Partnership With Emergent Beverages
Platinum Medal Best In Show Infused Coffee, & (2) Bronze Medals
Vanilla Latte Named Best in Show Coffee as Fuel & Elevate Joins Nation's Top Hemp Beverage Sales Network
SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel & Elevate, the trailblazing hemp-infused functional beverage brand, continues its award-winning momentum with three prestigious honors at the 2025 High Spirits Awards, sponsored by LA Spirits. Among the accolades, its fan-favorite Vanilla Latte clinched Best in Show Coffee , while Keto-Cream & Sugar and Café Mocha each secured Bronze Medals in their respective categories-further validating Fuel & Elevate's position at the forefront of innovation in the functional beverage space.
This recognition follows Fuel & Elevate's nine-medal sweep at the 2024 America's Best Hemp Beverage Competition, and cements the brand's reputation for crafting high-performance beverages that are as delicious as they are effective.
"These new honors reaffirm that consumers-and judges-are looking for wellness-forward options that never sacrifice taste," said Michael Hayford , Chief Imagineer of Fuel & Elevate. "To have our Vanilla Latte take Best in Show is an incredible endorsement of our mission to fuel the body and elevate the mind."
In addition to the awards, Fuel & Elevate has been added to the national sales portfolio of Emergent Beverages , the largest hemp-infused beverage sales organization in the U.S. With distribution across more than ten states, Emergent's strategic partnership will introduce Fuel & Elevate's best-selling blends to retailers and wellness-focused consumers coast-to-coast.
"Fuel & Elevate reflects our commitment to innovation and wellness," said Tom Cortez, Founder and Managing Partner at Emergent Beverages. "It meets the growing demand for healthier, more functional beverage options-delivered in a format that's as convenient as it is effective. We're thrilled to introduce this dynamic new product line to the market."
Award-Winning Blends Now in National Distribution:
-
Vanilla Latte – Platinum Medal Winner -Best Infused Coffee 2025 – Smooth, creamy, and a go-to for mental clarity and calm focus
Café Mocha – Bronze Medal Winner – A bold chocolate experience with elevated functional benefits
Keto-Cream & Sugar – Bronze Medal Winner – Low-carb energy with clean, keto-friendly ingredients
Fuel & Elevate's products combine hemp-derived THC and CBD with nootropics, adaptogens, and all-natural ingredients-delivering a unique beverage experience that supports focus, mood, energy, and stress reduction without the crash or jitters.
SOURCE Cognitive Brands LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
